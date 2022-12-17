Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
wrestlingrumors.net
Not Him: WWE Pulls Hall Of Famer From ECW Tribute Show
They’re the big ones. WWE is the largest and most powerful wrestling company in the world, meaning they are where several wrestlers want to wind up. Some wrestlers are talented and valuable enough to keep around after their in-ring careers are over and get to stick with the company in a backstage role. One such star was unable to attend a special show as a result.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Velveteen Dream Arrest Video Released
A serious situation. Wrestlers portray either heroes or villains in the ring, but that does not mean that they are the same way when the cameras stop rolling. You never know what you might be seeing behind the scenes, but every now and then, a glimpse comes through. Now we can see something else from a former wrestler in a serious situation and it is not the nicest thing.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Discusses Brock Lesnar Intercontinental Title Reign
That would be new. We are almost to the start of WrestleMania season and that could make for some interesting developments. As we move towards the biggest show of the year, some of the bigger WWE stars begin making more appearances. That can make for some unique stories and now WWE is at least talking about doing something that has never been done before.
wrestlingrumors.net
What’s Next: Update On Goldberg’s WWE Contract Status
Not so fast? There have been all kinds of wrestling stars throughout the years but only a handful have reached the level of Goldberg. Armed with a spear and Jackhammer combination, Goldberg’s quick matches became one of the most popular attractions in WCW and built up his WWE career. While Goldberg only wrestles on occasion these days, he does have a future in wrestling, at least in theory.
wrestlingrumors.net
Changeup: WWE Announces Very Special Edition Of Monday Night Raw
How to wrap things up. We are getting very close to the end of the year and than means it is time to look back at everything that happened over the course of 2022. WWE has had quite a collection of memorable moments and some of them are worth at least one more look. That is what we are going to be getting as WWE will be presenting a special edition of Monday Night Raw.
wrestlingrumors.net
Big Fans: Wendy’s Has A Prediction For AEW Best Of Seven Series
They have a fan. AEW has come a long way in just a few years’ time. The company was only announced at the beginning of 2019 and debuted later in the year, but is now the second biggest wrestling promotion in the United States. That is quite the impact, and it seems that they have gotten the attention of a rather large restaurant chain with a sense of humor.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Edge Returning For Huge Match At WWE Royal Rumble
That’s a big one. We are coming up on the Royal Rumble and that means there are going to be several stars busy. With sixty wrestlers being used in the show’s namesake matches, there is not much room for anything else on the show. That means WWE is going to need to have something big to make up for it, and they might have one of the biggest matches available.
wrestlingrumors.net
That’s A Lot: Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Eye Popping Numbers On Subscription Site
That’s a lot. Wrestlers can do a lot of things to improve their standing in a promotion and, in theory at least, make more money. That is the kind of thing that can be rather tricky as wrestlers have to figure out what fans want and then act accordingly. Now another wrestler is doing just that, and it seems to be going incredibly well, even if it has nothing to do with wrestling whatsoever.
