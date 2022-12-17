Read full article on original website
NFL MVP Frontrunner Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
BurgerFi Enters South Jersey Burger Scene in Cherry HillMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Jalen Hurts becomes the first quarterback in NFL history to score double-digit rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasonsJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In Upper DarbyTed RiversUpper Darby, PA
PhillyBite
Best Hamburger Spots in Montgomery County, PA
Philadelphia, PA - The best burgers in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. , are not just a few miles away. The culinary scene in historic Valley Forge is vibrant and exciting. There are plenty of options for traditional American cuisine and more modern creations. Phil's Tavern in Blue Bell, PA. A classic...
Among the Holiday Lights, a Local Couple Gets Engaged at Shady Brook Farm
The couple took to the holiday lights for their special moment.Photo byShady Brook Farm. Known for its fantastic light display, this one Bucks County farm just saw a couple celebrate their love among the holiday festivities. Vittoria Woodill reported on the romantic moment for CBS Philadelphia.
Eater
Where to Eat, Drink, and Snack in Northeast Philly: A Local’s Guide
Northeast Philly makes up a huge swath of the city: Between 300,000 and 400,000 people live in that pocket, an area that runs from just north of Kensington to the bottom border of Bensalem. But because of its distance from Center City, Northeast is often overlooked, even though it’s home to some of the city’s most delicious and interesting dining options. Georgian restaurants, Korean spots, regional Vietnamese restaurants serving delicious soups and stews — they’re all here. To get a head start on dining, you’ll need a little expert advice, so we tapped three Philadelphians with deep knowledge of the area.
After Almost Two Decades, Bucks County Authorities Are Coming Close to Solving a Major ‘John Doe’ Case
After decades of investigating, Bucks County authorities are coming close to being able to identify a long-unnamed victim. Joe Holden reported on the case for CBS News Philadelphia. It was back in 2003 when Bensalem Township Police Detective John Monaghan got the call that a body had been found on...
This Bucks County Wawa Location Just Sold a Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
A lucky Bucks County resident just received an early Christmas gift after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local Wawa location. Mac Bullock wrote about the winner for the Daily Voice. A lucky Bucks County lottery player, who bought their ticket at the Wawa at 3328 Bristol Road in...
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
Customers Don’t Mind Waiting in Long Lines for Desserts of Elkins Park’s Cheesecake Lady
Customers in Elkins Park do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get a taste of The Cheesecake Lady’s decadent desserts. Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Customers in Elkins Park – and beyond – do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get...
PhillyBite
Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?
Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
Philly Suburbs Among Nation’s Hottest Residential Rental Markets in 2022
Suburban Philadelphia is one of 2022’s hottest residential rental markets in the country thanks to the high renewal rates of leases, a growing prospective renters’ pool, and relatively few apartment buildings being constructed, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. A new report from RentCafe places suburban...
PhillyBite
Mary Cassatt Tea Room & Garden in Rittenhouse Square
- The Mary Cassatt Tea Room in Philadelphia celebrates the rich cultural history of tea and serves a variety of teas from around the world. The tea menu includes delicate and exotic teas, delicious baked scones, and pastries. You can also get wine, champagne, and cider. While the Rittenhouse Hotel...
These Five Chester County Restaurants Are Open On Christmas Eve
The mint chocolate chip cocktail is one of many specialties at the Black Powder Tavern. Since not everyone is up for cooking up a Christmas feast, the county is home to dozens of restaurants that are open on Christmas Eve, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. Guests can dine...
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe
A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County. Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police. Léelo...
Although the Exton Square Mall May Be Dying, the Spirit of Santa Claus Lives On
Santa Claus at the Exton Mall.Photo byExton Square Mall. While malls might slowly be dying, visiting Santa Claus each winter is one of the traditions that still keeps the holiday spirit thriving in places like the Exton Square Mall, writes Alexandra Lange for Bloomberg.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
Bucks County apartment fire leaves several residents displaced
WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) -- Firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building in Bucks County overnight Tuesday. The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Lisa Drive. Firefighters from several surrounding communities arrived to find heavy fire coming from the building. It took them about an hour to put the flames out. There are no reported injuries at this time, but several people are now displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
abc27.com
Update: Pa. missing toddlers located safe
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in the Philadelphia area say a set of triplet 2-year-olds are safe after what officials say was a murder-suicide involving the children’s parents. Police say the triplets were reportedly last seen before they were reported missing with a 37-year-old man in the area...
PhillyBite
The Best Coffee Shops in Chester County, PA
- If you are looking for a place to grab a drink, you should know that there are several excellent coffee shops in Chester County, PA. There are several excellent options, whether you are looking for a casual place to sit with your coffee or enjoy a delicious light meal with your family.
abc27.com
Asian street-style restaurant opening new location in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Asian-style “street kitchen” restaurant named Silantra will soon be opening a new location in Lancaster County. Silantra is owned and operated by two Central Pennsylvania natives, Sam and Cindy Guo, who opened their first Lancaster-based Silantra back in 2015, according to owner Sam Guo. Silantra offers fresh made-from-scratch scallion pancakes, referred to as “Bings.” The Bing can then be filled with an array of healthy, Asian-style options and rolled into a scallion pancake burrito.
