Chicago Cubs dream lineup with Dansby Swanson in it
Here is what a Chicago Cubs lineup that includes Dansby Swanson could look like in 2023. With the news that the Chicago Cubs have inked free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal, some of the questions surrounding the franchise heading into next season were answered. Swanson becomes one of the new faces for the Wrigley Field faithful to cheer while also adding some potential pop to a Cubs lineup that was in need of a boost.
Former Cardinals fan favorite Matt Carpenter has a new home after career revival
Matt Carpenter’s career hit the highest of highs and reach new lows with the St. Louis Cardinals. After a revival with the Yankees, Carp has signed on with the Padres. Matt Carpenter proved he could do it all with the Yankees. The longtime Cardinal signed on as a project with New York, and revived his career last offseason thanks to friend and Cincinnati Reds professional hitter Joey Votto.
Angels make key move to get Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani more help
The Los Angeles Angels are aiming to make their team better this offseason, and they’re making the right moves by signing Brandon Drury. The Los Angeles Angels have some of the best players in the league, particularly Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. With these two players, the team should be a championship-caliber one, but it’s not quite yet as they’ve lacked reliable help on the roster.
Longtime Mets pitcher leaves New York for NL West foe
The New York Mets have officially lost Seth Lugo, who was an integral part of their bullpen last season. Lugo will sign with the San Diego Padres. Seth Lugo appeared in 62 games for the Mets last year and 46 the season prior, registering a respectable ERA no higher than 3.60. He was a dependable force in the back-end of New York’s bullpen leading to closer Edwin Diaz.
Former MLB GM pitches a wildly irresponsible Bryan Reynolds-Cardinals trade
Dan O’Dowd, a former general manager for the Colorado Rockies, pitched a trade that would send Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the St. Louis Cardinals. If the Bucs do trade away prized outfielder Bryan Reynolds, it will be for a trade package which includes multiple top prospects. There is no denying that, as several market insiders have suggested the Pirates want a ‘Juan Soto-like trade package’ for Reynolds, even if they won’t receive it.
Dansby Swanson sends emotional goodbye to Braves, Atlanta
The Braves were unable to re-sign Dansby Swanson, who inked a lucrative deal with the Cubs, and the shortstop sent an emotional goodbye message to Atlanta. Though it became expected after a certain point, Atlanta Braves fans hoped that the organization would find a way to keep Dansby Swanson around as the shortstop hit free agency this offseason. That didn’t come to pass. Swanson signed a monster deal to head to the Chicago Cubs, thus breaking the hearts of many fans in the Metro.
Why the Atlanta Braves are so confident in Vaughn Grissom
After losing Dansby Swanson, the Atlanta Braves are undeterred and a big reason why is the team’s confidence in young Vaughn Grissom. At some point around the All-Star break, the Atlanta Braves offered shortstop Dansby Swanson a contract in the $100 million range. If they had offered it a year earlier, Swanson likely would have accepted it. Except Swanson was suddenly in the middle of a career-best season and appeared primed to cash in as a free agent.
Predicting the Red Sox next contract offer for Rafael Devers
The Boston Red Sox are expected to have a very difficult time extending Rafael Devers, but they’re reportedly ‘galaxies away’ from reaching an agreement. The Boston Red Sox don’t have much left after losing Xander Bogaerts to free agency, but luckily, they still have Rafael Devers for at least another season. However, they may not have him around much longer if they repeat the mistakes they made with Bogaerts.
3 Bears players who won’t be back for the 2023 season
The Chicago Bears are building for the future and can spend big in the 2023 offseason, but that means these players are almost surely gone next season. There were never the highest of hopes for the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season. And truthfully, their record reflects about what we expected from this team as they head into Week 16 with only three wins on the year. Yet, it’s actually difficult to not feel positive about the franchise moving forward, especially with the way that Justin Fields has emerged as a bonafide playmaker and seemingly the franchise cornerstone they’d hoped he’d be in the Windy City.
Mets didn’t even have to break the bank for latest crucial signing
The New York Mets would’ve had a hard time replacing Adam Ottavino, and they managed to sign him to a cost-friendly deal for the next two seasons. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Adam Ottavino is officially rejoining the New York Mets for at least another season. After a disappointing playoff run and a tough second-place finish in the NL East standings, the team certainly had some issues that needed to be addressed to become contenders in the near future.
