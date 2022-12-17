Read full article on original website
21-year-old killed in another shooting at apartments off Florida Boulevard, police say
A 21-year-old man was killed Monday evening when an assailant opened fire while trying to carry out a robbery at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex, Baton Rouge police say — one of several homicides this year at the violence-plagued compound. First responders pronounced Timothy Chapman dead at the Broadmoor...
Juvenile wounded during shootout with tree cutters, deputies say; suspect arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile, who was wounded during a shootout with two tree cutters, is expected to survive those injuries and one suspect has been arrested, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Roderick Thomas, 42, of Baton Rouge, is charged with...
21-year-old killed in shooting following robbery attempt at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments around 7 p.m. Police later identified Timothy Chapman, 21, as the victim, who died during a robbery attempt.
Man shot dead after fight in Baton Rouge market days before Christmas; 'just foolishness'
A man was shot and killed Monday morning after getting into an altercation inside a market across from an apartment complex — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence. The shooting at Neighbors Food Mart on Dougherty Drive drew a cohort...
Beauty store theft leaves employee ‘critically injured’; 2 individuals sought
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify at least two individuals involved in a theft that left another person seriously hurt. According to authorities, it happened at a beauty supply store in the 6100 block of Airline Highway, not far from Hollywood Street, on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Baton Rouge Police ID man killed in Dougherty Drive shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to a fatal shooting, Monday (December 19) morning around 9:30 a.m. According to BRPD Detectives, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Timothy Stewart. BRPD says the deadly incident unfolded at 2879 Dougherty Drive where police...
Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
1 injured shooting at Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Krispy Kreme Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Police said the shooting was reported at the Krispy Kreme on Plank Road around 11 a.m. One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe it was a targeted attack.
Deputies searching for 2 people following chase, store theft
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Iberville Parish are searching for two people accused of stealing from a store before leading the store’s manager on a chase, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. The alleged theft and chase happened on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19,...
1 male killed in shooting off Florida Blvd
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off of Florida Boulevard at an apartment complex that occurred on Monday, December 19 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD states they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 10550 block of...
Pineville man sentenced to 22 years for stealing over 100 guns from Youngsville, Benton stores
A Pineville man was sentenced to over 22 years in federal prison for stealing guns from stores in Youngsville and Benton. Salih Reed, 27, of Pineville, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in federal prison, followed by six years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $38,148.07 in restitution. Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee in August, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon B. Brown said in a statement.
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested. According to a spokeswoman for EBRSO, Lieutenant Kim Williams was arrested outside of the parish in relation to a “domestic incident.”. The arrest took place...
One injured in North Baton Rouge area shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was injured in a shooting within the 600-700 block of North 35th Street Monday (December 19) afternoon around 2:30 p.m., capital area officials say. According to first responders who were called to the scene, the wounded man was rushed to an area...
Baton Rouge authorities search for armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a victim at gunpoint early Sunday (December 18) morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the incident occurred in the 7900 block of Essen Park Avenue,...
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
East Baton Rouge deputy arrested in domestic incident, sheriff's office says
A veteran East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend in a domestic incident and has been put on administrative leave, the office says. Lt. Kim Williams was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish for domestic abuse battery, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Williams works in recruiting, Hicks said, and has been with the office for 15 years.
Suspect arrested on drug charges near Belle Rose
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Paincourtville man on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Belle Rose, south of Donaldsonville. According to deputies, 41-year-old Cory Michael Gros reportedly was observed committing a traffic violation. His vehicle allegedly continued for...
BRPD: Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care
