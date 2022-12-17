After running a few errands here and there, we decided we needed to slow down a bit and enjoy a late lunch. We were coming back home from University Place and decided we needed some excellent Mexican food at El Sabor. We’ve dined often there before and actually prefer to eat at the little restaurant. The people behind the counter are friendly and accommodating but you do hae to ask for extra napkins! These are juicy entries. The prices are very reasonable. I’m guessing there is a constant path of students from Tacoma Community College with El Sabor directly across the street.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO