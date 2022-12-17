Read full article on original website
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
This Washington Destination Is The Best Christmas City In The Country
WalletHub found the best cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
The Suburban Times
The Friendly Fast Food of El Sabor Taqueria
After running a few errands here and there, we decided we needed to slow down a bit and enjoy a late lunch. We were coming back home from University Place and decided we needed some excellent Mexican food at El Sabor. We’ve dined often there before and actually prefer to eat at the little restaurant. The people behind the counter are friendly and accommodating but you do hae to ask for extra napkins! These are juicy entries. The prices are very reasonable. I’m guessing there is a constant path of students from Tacoma Community College with El Sabor directly across the street.
myedmondsnews.com
Hundreds turn out to celebrate Menorah lighting in Lynnwood
Hundreds braved the snow Sunday to attend the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County at Lynnwood City Hall. Rabbi Berel Paltiel of the Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County lit the 9-foot Menorah, and attendees enjoyed holiday treats, face painting, personal Menorah kits and a Hanukkah musical performance by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer band.
Stocking up before the storm: How Washingtonians are preparing for potential snow
SHORELINE, Wash. — Stocking kitchen pantries, car trunks and that space under the Christmas tree were top priorities for many Washingtonians Monday night as people prepared for a snowy night ahead. In Shoreline, a Costco parking lot stayed full into the early evening as snow fell, leaving about two...
myedmondsnews.com
Commentary: Homage counting on community support to help keep area seniors fed
Consider them Santa’s elves and angels among us; dozens of Meals on Wheels volunteers converged this month at Homage, the largest provider of services for older adults and people with disabilities in Snohomish County, to ensure one thousand local seniors have a week’s worth of shelf-stable food packages in their pantries.
The Best Washington Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Here are the best and worst times to travel this Christmas weekend
SEATTLE — Here are the best and worst times to hit the road Christmas weekend in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT shared travel charts last week for Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, Interstate 90 between Northbend and Cle Elum and US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish.
auburnexaminer.com
I Love You, Now Go Away
After five indescribable years, I have decided to no longer run the Auburn Examiner. Despite how much I love what I do, this outlet, and our readers, the reality is – continuing is simply untenable. It has been my driving goal to provide Auburn with the news source it...
sunset.com
A Family of Four Ditches City Life for the Coolest Little Island Cottage You’ve Ever Seen
The best home stories usually originate with far-fetched what-ifs, questions that are often the catalysts for massive changes that push people into new frontiers. The tale of this charming, two-bedroom waterfront cabin on Bainbridge Island is a perfect example. The owners are the founders of a small wallpaper outfit called...
myedmondsnews.com
Verdant supports cold weather services aimed at helping those without permanent housing
The Verdant Health Commission said it has funded two organizations that provide critical services to help the unhoused during winter months: South County Fire and the Cold Weather Shelter. As the cold winter months take hold, homeless individuals become increasingly vulnerable to health risks such as frostbite, hypothermia and even...
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - Washington
Black Diamond Cemetery, located in the small town of Black Diamond, Washington, has a creepy and mysterious history that has left many locals and visitors alike feeling uneasy.
Seattle, Washington
Winter Weather: Snow and Severe Cold Impact Seattle This Week, Emergency Shelters Available (Updated 12/20)
The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and prepared to activate additional services as needed. This blog post will be updated with the latest information on places for people to get indoors and out of the cold, keeping critical infrastructure open, changes to City services, and tips to stay warm and safe.
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
myedmondsnews.com
Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust Board awards Edmonds Schools Foundation $15K to serve vulnerable families
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $15,000 grant from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians Charity Trust Board to support the foundation’s Nourishing Network program. Each week, the Nourishing Network delivers weekend meal kits to hundreds of students in the Edmonds School District who struggle with food...
This Washington City Is One Of The Happiest Cities In The U.S.
SmartAsset pinpointed the happiest cities in America based on personal finance, quality of life, and more.
natureworldnews.com
Washington Expects Arctic Blast Into the Weekend, Blizzard Brings 18-Inch Snow
An Arctic blast lures in a blizzard with 18-inch snow and high wind speeds across Washington. Several road troubles are reported in the area. Washington's weather affects the neighboring state of Seattle, where flights have been canceled. Winter Storm Warning, 18-Inch Snow. As the rest of the nation prepares for...
This Washington City Is Among Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
MyNorthwest.com
Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow
Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
WEATHER UPDATE: Where’s the snow at? Here’s the Tuesday morning update
UPDATE DEC. 20, 2022, 8:30 a.m.: The expected snow appears to have fizzled out – at least for our area – as it’s been raining and the temperature is around 41 degrees as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022. This is why accurately predicting the...
Crews in Pierce, King Counties prepare roads and cold weather shelters ahead of storm
SEATTLE — Agencies in King and Pierce Counties are preparing for another round of snow Monday night. Keith Jones, owner of AgriShop Ace Hardware, says he has everything residents would need to get ready. Jones has been running this hardware store in Tacoma for the past 12 years, and...
