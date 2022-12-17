ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

The Friendly Fast Food of El Sabor Taqueria

After running a few errands here and there, we decided we needed to slow down a bit and enjoy a late lunch. We were coming back home from University Place and decided we needed some excellent Mexican food at El Sabor. We’ve dined often there before and actually prefer to eat at the little restaurant. The people behind the counter are friendly and accommodating but you do hae to ask for extra napkins! These are juicy entries. The prices are very reasonable. I’m guessing there is a constant path of students from Tacoma Community College with El Sabor directly across the street.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Hundreds turn out to celebrate Menorah lighting in Lynnwood

Hundreds braved the snow Sunday to attend the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County at Lynnwood City Hall. Rabbi Berel Paltiel of the Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County lit the 9-foot Menorah, and attendees enjoyed holiday treats, face painting, personal Menorah kits and a Hanukkah musical performance by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer band.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

Here are the best and worst times to travel this Christmas weekend

SEATTLE — Here are the best and worst times to hit the road Christmas weekend in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT shared travel charts last week for Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma, Interstate 90 between Northbend and Cle Elum and US 2 between Stevens Pass and Skykomish.
LACEY, WA
auburnexaminer.com

I Love You, Now Go Away

After five indescribable years, I have decided to no longer run the Auburn Examiner. Despite how much I love what I do, this outlet, and our readers, the reality is – continuing is simply untenable. It has been my driving goal to provide Auburn with the news source it...
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow

Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy