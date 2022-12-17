Mayo Clinic Health System encourages healthy holiday routines

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Sticking to a healthy routine can be challenging, especially with the holidays coming up.

Mayo Clinic Health System doctors say disrupting your routine during the holiday season can have a negative impact on your health.

One expert says that lack of sleep can quickly spoil holiday fun.

“That will lead to you feeling better during the day, not being tired, and being able to really jump into all the activities that the holidays might have to offer for you,” said Mayo Family Medicine Physician Dr. John Presutti.

Doctors also recommend finding a way to exercise for 150 minutes each week.

