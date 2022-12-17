Read full article on original website
TikTok banned on Louisiana’s Department of State devices
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, announced Monday that he is banning TikTok on all devices issued by the Department of State. In addition, the Republican urged Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to follow suit and immediately ban the use of the popular video sharing app on all of the state government’s devices.
Gas prices continue to fall in Minnesota, Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – Average gasoline prices continue to fall across the county including in Minnesota and Iowa. According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 11.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.96/per gallon on Monday. Prices across the state are 51.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 12.4 cents per gallon lower than one year ago.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
BCA releases first ever no-knock warrant report
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released their first ever no-knock search warrant report. The law requiring the report went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021, therefore the first report covers only the final four months of last year. Future reports will contain full-year data.
MnDNR releases new wolf management plan
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR) on Tuesday released its final wolf management plan that will guide conservation of wolves in the state through the year 2032. The plan describes and provides guidance on wolf population monitoring, population management, depredation control, public safety and...
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state’s 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb....
Correction: Iowa Democratic Leader story
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In a story published December 18, 2022, about the leader of Iowa’s Democratic party, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn was stepping down. He announced Saturday that he doesn’t plan to seek reelection in January but is not stepping down now.
Inaugural ceremony for Minnesota’s 5 constitutional officers to take place Jan. 2
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced details for the inaugural ceremony for Minnesota’s 5 constitutional officers. Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon, and State Auditor Julie Blaha, will be sworn in on Monday Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul.
Resources available during the extreme cold
(ABC 6 News) – As the temperatures outside continue to drop, Minnesotans will be cranking up the heat in their homes. But for those without a warm place to call home, they’ll most likely be utilizing the resources available to them in the Med City. Catholic Charities Warming...
Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Winter storm brings bitter cold, dangerous travel conditions ahead of holiday weekend
(ABC 6 News) – A major winter storm/blizzard is expected for Wednesday evening through early Saturday morning, along with dangerous cold. Snow will arrive from Wednesday afternoon through the first part of Thursday. ABC 6 News Meteorologist Christ Kuball says we’ll pick up the most snow, around 4-7″ is...
Ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, was acquitted Monday of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a one-day bench trial in Scranton.
Iowa Democratic Party chair won’t seek reelection
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party won’t seek reelection in the wake of a vote by the national party to put the South Carolina primary ahead of Iowa’s caucuses, which have long been the first presidential nominating contest in the country.
