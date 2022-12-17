PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO