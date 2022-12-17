Read full article on original website
NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history
Ryan was also on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in 2017.
Dak Prescott now owns dishonorable distinction after loss to Jaguars
Dak Prescott might as well change his name to Dak Peterman after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were left with egg on their faces in Week 15, blowing a 17-point in the second half and eventually losing in overtime to Jacksonville by a 40-34 final. The coup de grace was when Prescott threw a pick-six during the extra period to seal his team’s fate (video here).
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
The NFL Has Learned Its Lesson with the 2022 Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have now been the architects of two miraculous comebacks this season, and overall, they’ve won seven games via 4th quarter comebacks led by QB Kirk Cousins. In Week 10, they orchestrated a 17-point comeback to topple the Buffalo Bills in overtime. Then in Week 15, they nearly doubled that impressive outing by overcoming a 33-point deficit against the Colts.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
NOLA.com
Falcons defensive coordinator carted off field after colliding with Saints player in warm-ups
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was carted off the field on a back board shortly before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering an undisclosed injury during pregame warmups. The injury occurred during pregame warmups, when Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed inadvertently ran into Pees while he...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news
The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Eagles quarterback 1 step closer to suiting up after latest Cardinals injury
For the second week in a row, the Arizona Cardinals tapped the next man up at quarterback. In Week 14, the Cardinals lost Kyler Murray to a torn ACL. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Sunday, his backup, Colt McCoy went down with a concussion, forcing Trace...
Yardbarker
Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
KTAR.com
Cardinals analyst Ron Wolfley weighs in on future for Kingsbury, Keim
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals radio analyst and host Ron Wolfley said Monday he thinks the team will make a change at general manager — but not at head coach. Wolfley said one of the reasons coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired in 2019 was so he could work with quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals drafted Murray No. 1 overall a few months after hiring Kingsbury, whose only previous coaching experience was at the college level.
NOLA.com
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, center Sincere Haynesworth say they will return in 2023
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt and center Sincere Haynesworth said on a podcast Tuesday night they were returning to the team in 2023, ending recent speculation regarding Pratt and reversing a senior night decision in Haynesworth’s case. Pratt, a third-year player who was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference, never said...
Updating the Saints playoff odds after sweeping the Falcons
Believe it or not, the New Orleans Saints still have a path to the playoffs. They’ll need a lot of help from other teams, and they need to help themselves by winning more games, but they have a better chance now than they did a week ago. Various projections...
Arizona Cardinals' head coaching job 'not that attractive' amid tumultuous NFL season
For months, Arizona Cardinals fans have been speculating about who could potentially replace Kliff Kingsbury, should the team decide to move on from the head coach. A former quarterback for the team questioned the Cardinals' ability to land a good coach, however, should it decide to make a coaching change.
