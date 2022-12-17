ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars

By Cole Bagley
AllUtes
AllUtes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bltxx_0jmJIioZ00

The Utes will look to best their in-state rivals before officially entering Pac-12 play.

With just two games left before the Runnin' Utes officially enter Pac-12 play, the team will take a short trip down south to face off against in-state rival BYU in Provo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XxYfS_0jmJIioZ00
Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.

Hunter Dyke/Utah Athletics.

The game is scheduled for an 4:00 PM MT tip-off (6:00 PM ET) on the CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Listen: The Varsity Network

Utah Utes Vs. BYU Cougars

Location: Marriot Center, Provo, UT.

Date: Saturday, December 17

Time: 4:00 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Before facing the Cougars in Provo, the Runnin' Utes unveiled some gorgeous classic uniforms that are a major upgrade from their current look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVg0P_0jmJIioZ00
Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.

Liv Medivitz/Utah Athletics

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

BYU Football Hires Former Utah Great Sione Pouha To Defensive Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has hired a former Utah Utes star and assistant coach Sione Pouha to be on the defensive staff. Pouha was out of coaching during the 2022 season. However, he is returning to the sidelines to team up with newly hired defensive coordinator Jay Hill.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Three BYU Football Freshmen Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – A trio of true freshmen from the 2022 BYU football roster are in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Those three players are offensive lineman Talin Togiai and cornerbacks Korbyn Green and Nathaniel Gillis. All three players were part of BYU’s 2022 signing class, and each redshirted this season.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Football Gearing Up For Historic Early Signing Day

SALT LAKE CITY- The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the Utes. Just when it seemed like they were down and out for the 2022 season, fate worked its magic and Utah did what Utah always seems to do best: take advantage of it. A second straight Pac-12 Championship appearance and dominating win later, everything is looking a little rosier for Utah, including recruiting. Ahead of early signing day on December 21, head coach Kyle Whittingham and Utah football are preparing for what will likely be a historic signing class for the program.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Latest on long-time Utah commit Mateaki Helu

A number of recruits have been on flip watch heading toward the finish line that is known as Signing Day. Utah commit Mateaki Helu, one of the top prospects in the Beehive State, took a late official visit to BYU and had already previously de-committed from the Utes, albeit briefly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Talin Togiai, Nathaniel Gillis both to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BYU's 2022 season is officially in the books, but that doesn't mean that the news has stopped rolling in. Since BYU's New Mexico Bowl win over SMU on Saturday night, a pair of players have announced their intentions to transfer from BYU. Cornerback Nathaniel Gillis hit the portal on Sunday. Today, offensive lineman Talin Togiai announced his intentions to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal as well. Both players were part of BYU's 2022 recruiting class and will be transferring with four years left to play.
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Brand new Ute merchandise just in time for the Rose Bowl

Our set looks quite a bit shinier than usual this morning, that’s because the PAC-12 Championship trophy stopped by for a visit! The huge trophy left the glass case at the University of Utah just for a few moments to inspire fans to grab their new gear for the upcoming Rose Bowl. Abby Hirshberg, Senior Merchandising Manager from Utah Red Zone at the University of Utah Campus Store is here showing us all the latest in Ute merchandise!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate

Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heaven has truly gained an angel': Friends remember BYU student killed in tubing accident

PROVO — An 18-year-old BYU freshman from Oregon has been identified as the victim of a fatal tubing accident at Deer Valley Ski Resort. Anna Ruby Peterson was tubing with friends about 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 when she "collided with chairlift tower at Deer Valley's Silver Strike Express," according to a statement from Deer Valley. She was flown by medical helicopter to the trauma center at University of Utah Hospital where she died due to her injuries, the resort stated.
PROVO, UT
upr.org

Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"

I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Five homes damaged in four fires across Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utahns were displaced after multiple fires broke out in homes across the Wasatch Front late Monday night and early Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home in Taylorsville Monday night after receiving multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the structure. Unified...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

School shooting threat cancels classes at two Utah charter school locations

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — Police have identified two teens who made school shooting threats to Entheos Academy at both of its locations in Magna and Kearns. Lt. Shane Manwaring with the Unified Police confirmed that a former 14-year-old student made the threat to the Magna branch. He said she is a runaway, and police are currently looking for her.
MAGNA, UT
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Power outage affecting thousands in Orem

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A power outage had reportedly affected 2,400 residents of Orem, Utah shortly after 9:30 a.m. on December 17. Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power estimated the time of restoration to be 1:30 p.m. Officials said the cause of the outage is under investigation. No further information...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
451
Followers
500
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy