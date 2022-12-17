How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars

The Utes will look to best their in-state rivals before officially entering Pac-12 play.

With just two games left before the Runnin' Utes officially enter Pac-12 play, the team will take a short trip down south to face off against in-state rival BYU in Provo.

Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms. Hunter Dyke/Utah Athletics.

The game is scheduled for an 4:00 PM MT tip-off (6:00 PM ET) on the CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Listen: The Varsity Network

Utah Utes Vs. BYU Cougars

Location: Marriot Center, Provo, UT.

Date: Saturday, December 17

Time: 4:00 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Before facing the Cougars in Provo, the Runnin' Utes unveiled some gorgeous classic uniforms that are a major upgrade from their current look.

Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms. Liv Medivitz/Utah Athletics

