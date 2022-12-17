Magic vs. Celtics Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
The Orlando Magic faces the Boston Celtics on the road Sunday afternoon. Here's what you need to know.
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (10-20) is looking to complete a two-game sweep against the Boston Celtics (22-8) Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.
The Magic pulled off a massive upset Friday night in a 117-109 win against the Celtics, the league's best team at the moment.
The win extended Orlando's winning streak to five games, the longest for the franchise since March-August 2020 when the team won three games before the league suspended games for the COVID-19 pandemic and two more in the Disney World bubble.
A win for Orlando would be the longest since March 2019, when the team won six straight games.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for Sunday afternoon's game ...
Magic vs. Celtics Broadcast Information
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 18
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Celtics Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)
Boston Celtics
- Jayson Tatum (OUT - personal reasons)
Magic vs. Celtics Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Bol Bol
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Moe Wagner
Boston Celtics
- PG Marcus Smart
- SG Jaylen Brown
- SF Jayson Tatum
- PF Al Horford
- C Robert Williams
