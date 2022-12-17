ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic vs. Celtics Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Jeremy Brener
 3 days ago

The Orlando Magic faces the Boston Celtics on the road Sunday afternoon. Here's what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (10-20) is looking to complete a two-game sweep against the Boston Celtics (22-8) Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

The Magic pulled off a massive upset Friday night in a 117-109 win against the Celtics, the league's best team at the moment.

The win extended Orlando's winning streak to five games, the longest for the franchise since March-August 2020 when the team won three games before the league suspended games for the COVID-19 pandemic and two more in the Disney World bubble.

A win for Orlando would be the longest since March 2019, when the team won six straight games.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for Sunday afternoon's game ...

Magic vs. Celtics Broadcast Information

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 18
  • Time: 3:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Celtics Injury Report

Orlando Magic

  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
  • Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)
  • Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
  • Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
  • Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)

Boston Celtics

  • Jayson Tatum (OUT - personal reasons)

Magic vs. Celtics Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • PG Markelle Fultz
  • SG Franz Wagner
  • SF Bol Bol
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Moe Wagner

Boston Celtics

  • PG Marcus Smart
  • SG Jaylen Brown
  • SF Jayson Tatum
  • PF Al Horford
  • C Robert Williams

