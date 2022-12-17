ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Giants Elevate Landon Collins from Practice Squad Ahead of Washington Game

By The Giants Maven News Desk
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgnTX_0jmJIWAj00

Collins will get a chance to play against his former team.

The New York Giants have elevated safety/inside linebacker Landon Collins ahead of their big Sunday night game against the Washington Commanders.

Collins played for the Commanders after signing with them as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, following a four-year career with the Giants.

Collins' elevation likely means that Tae Crowder, who came in for rookie Micah McFadden last week, will be a healthy scratch. McFadden, on this week's injury report with neck and ankle injuries, did not receive an injury designation for this weekend's game and should be good to go. Collins, meanwhile, can help with the run defense, which has been leaky of late.

The Giants also elevated quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad. Webb was last activated on October 8 after questions about Daniel Jones's availability following an ankle sprain and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) necessitated the move at the times.

Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were not on the injury report this week, so the move to elevate Webb over a punt returner/receiver probably doesn't mean anything.

In other roster news, the Giants activated offensive lineman Ben Bredeson from injured reserve. Bredeson injured his knee in a Week 7 win over the Jaguars and has been on IR since. With today being the final day of his 21-day window, the team felt he was ready to return to active duty, though he's not expected to get his starting left guard job back this week.

To make room for Lemieux on the roster, the Giants placed offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck) on season-ending injured reserve. Ezueudu has been sidelined since Week 11 with a neck ailment.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired

We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss

Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down. Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12. "Pass interference," Theismann tweeted. This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game

An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win

The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL General Manager Reportedly Expected To Be Fired

An NFL general manager is reportedly expected to be fired ahead of next season. Cardinals GM Steve Keim took a leave of absence from the team earlier this year. However, the Cardinals are expected to replace him in a full-time capacity before the 2023 season. "After announcing earlier this week...
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season

This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy