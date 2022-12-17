Giants Elevate Landon Collins from Practice Squad Ahead of Washington Game

Collins will get a chance to play against his former team.

The New York Giants have elevated safety/inside linebacker Landon Collins ahead of their big Sunday night game against the Washington Commanders.

Collins played for the Commanders after signing with them as an unrestricted free agent in 2019, following a four-year career with the Giants.

Collins' elevation likely means that Tae Crowder, who came in for rookie Micah McFadden last week, will be a healthy scratch. McFadden, on this week's injury report with neck and ankle injuries, did not receive an injury designation for this weekend's game and should be good to go. Collins, meanwhile, can help with the run defense, which has been leaky of late.

The Giants also elevated quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad. Webb was last activated on October 8 after questions about Daniel Jones's availability following an ankle sprain and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) necessitated the move at the times.

Jones and backup Tyrod Taylor were not on the injury report this week, so the move to elevate Webb over a punt returner/receiver probably doesn't mean anything.

In other roster news, the Giants activated offensive lineman Ben Bredeson from injured reserve. Bredeson injured his knee in a Week 7 win over the Jaguars and has been on IR since. With today being the final day of his 21-day window, the team felt he was ready to return to active duty, though he's not expected to get his starting left guard job back this week.

To make room for Lemieux on the roster, the Giants placed offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck) on season-ending injured reserve. Ezueudu has been sidelined since Week 11 with a neck ailment.

