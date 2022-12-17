Read full article on original website
Merry Christmas – Yes, Christmas!
“I’ll wish you a Merry Christmas, — if you don’t mind.” That’s how Charles Osgood finished a television broadcast on CBS News “Sunday Morning” some years ago. Osgood was the host of the show prior to the current host Jane Pauley. (Osgood is now 89 years old)
Couple uses mental health break to create graham cracker Christmas at Hogwarts
Graham crackers and frosting go together like peanut butter and jelly or Santa Claus and reindeer. For that reason, it is not surprising that James Kissell and his wife, Stephanie Gaufin, have become an international sensation with their Gingerbread Therapy graham cracker creations. Taking up most of his mother-in-law’s kitchen...
Struggling single mom needs help from a Santa’s helper this year
Editor’s Note: This is one of many stories on families needing help this Christmas. As of Tuesday afternoon, The United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program has 262 families still needing help. So far this holiday season they have helped 1,900 families — 410 more than at this date last year.
Health and Wellness: Don’t forget the elderly during the holidays
It’s the most wonderful time of the year … for most people. While many enjoy gift shopping, friendly gatherings and white elephant parties, there are some that don’t feel the holiday cheer as much as others may. According to NCBI, 43% of adults ages 60 and older have reported feeling lonely. Such feelings of isolation are especially amplified during the holiday season.
