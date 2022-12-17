ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Human remains reportedly found in Pennsylvania house

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkWjf_0jmJILhy00

PHILADELPHIA — Police were called to a house in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after human remains were found in the basement.

Police told WPVI that bone fragments from a human foot were found about four feet under the concrete in a basement of a house on Thursday.

Investigators worked to uncover more remains from the basement but the basement flooded due to the recent heavy rain, according to WPVI. Crews had to pump water out of the basement.

The discovery came after investigators got a tip that a woman’s body was possibly buried in the basement. According to WPVI, the captain of the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit and the head of the Office of Forensic Science were both called out to the house on Friday.

Investigators reportedly found a hoarding situation when they got to the house, according to KYW-TV.

According to KYW-TV, police are trying to determine if there is a connection to a woman who was killed eight years ago.

The Department of Licenses and Inspections was also at the house to make sure it was secure before the investigators began digging into the concrete, according to KYW-TV.

The inspection is expected to take a while, according to KYW-TV. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Body Mummified In Concrete Removed From Philadelphia Home: Report

A human body encased in concrete was removed from a home in Philadelphia on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a report by 6abc. Police had been investigating a property on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming since last week, after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who went missing eight years ago may be buried inside, the outlet previously reported, citing unnamed police sources.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Drunken Bucks Man Bites Cop At Starbucks, Police Say

A Bucks County man now faces felony assault charges after authorities say he bit a police officer during an altercation at a Starbucks. Central Bucks police were called to the coffee store just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 for reports of a suspicious person, the department said in a release.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation

Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in PhiladelphiaPhoto byJose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Human Remains Found Inside Philadelphia Rowhome

Neighbors watched as workers in hazmat suits walked in and out of a rowhome in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section on Friday. Investigators had been on the 5200 block of Burton Street for days after a tipster told them human remains may be inside a home there. Philadelphia police confirmed unidentified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man wanted for killing 3 people in car crash: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who, they say, was the driver in a deadly crash in West Philadelphia. Twenty-year-old Myzeh Jesse-Ross was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger and crashed into another car on 52nd and Walnut Streets, police say.The crash happened on Aug. 14 around 3 a.m. Jesse-Ross disregarded a red light and crashed into a Hyundai Elantra, police say.Officials say there were eight people in the Dodge and three in the Hyundai. They say two people from the Hyundai and one from the Dodge died in the incident. Several others were injured.Authorities identified the people who died in the crash as 42-year-old William Wilcox, 58-year-old Lisa Crump and 16-year-old Ledonis Bryant.Police say that an investigation led to Jesse-Ross being charged with murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and several other related charges.Police now need your help finding Jesse-Ross. Please call the Accident Investigation Division at (215) 685-3181, (215) 686- 8477 or 911 if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Preliminary hearing scheduled for man accused of decapitating wife

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday morning for a man accused of decapitating his wife in Northeast Philadelphia. Last month, 41-year-old Leila Al Raheel was found dead in her Lawndale home.Police say she was found decapitated on the kitchen floor. A gruesome crime that has left neighbors horrified."Pretty much a lot of disbelief that it can happen in our neighborhood because we have a nice neighborhood," neighbor Joe Eichler said.Police say they found her husband, 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef, blocks away hiding in bushes.In this case, police have not released a motive but neighbors say they believe there were mental health issues and say there have been ongoing problems at this home and a history of domestic issues.The hearing is set for 9 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy