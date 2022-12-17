Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Hilary Swank Puts Baby Bump on Display While Decorating Christmas Tree
Hilary Swank is showing off her baby bump. In a new photo shared to Instagram on Saturday, the soon to be mother of twins shared a photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree, and her growing belly was on full display. Swank, who was dressed casually in black leggings and a matching, black long sleeve shirt, was all smiles as she posed for the holiday-time pic. Swank's two pups also adorably posed for the camera.
Teresa Giudice Showcases Elegant Christmas Tree and Holiday Decor on Instagram
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shared a few pictures of her house fully decorated for the winter holidays with an elegant white, blue, silver and gold theme. Giudice posted three photos of the glittery decor with the caption, "It’s the most wonderful time of the year!...
Chris McNally of ‘When Calls the Heart’ Has a Cameo In This Hallmark Christmas Movie
'When Calls the Heart' star Chris McNally made a cameo as an elf in the Hallmark Channel holiday movie 'Christmas Class Reunion.'
LPBW’s Tori and Zach Roloff Reunite With Audrey and Jeremy at Holiday Party Amid Family Drama
Home for the holidays! Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff reunited with Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff at their Christmas party amid the ongoing family drama. Tori, 31, and Audrey, 31, shared videos and photos via their respective Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 17, from...
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson Recreates Beloved 'White Christmas' 'Sisters' Scene
Kelly Clarkson perfected a holiday classic with her "Kellyoke" tribute to White Christmas on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson and her backup singer Jessi Collins recreated the "Sisters" number made famous by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the beloved 1954 movie musical during Monday's episode of the daytime show – complete with the matching blue gowns and elegant feather fans.
Jennifer Garner Shares Her Favorite Holiday Side Dish: ‘Everything Good’s in There’
Do you have a favorite side dish that you eat around the holidays? Well so does Jennifer Garner. Here's what dish the star enjoys courtesy of her grandmother.
bravotv.com
See How Kyle Richards Transformed Her New Aspen House for Christmas
The RHOBH cast member has a glowing tree and adorable stockings in her new Colorado home for the holiday season. On November 29 Kyle Richards' daughter Alexia Umansky shared a peek at the Christmas tree in their family's new Aspen house. Nearly a month later, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills family is back in their Colorado vacation home and showing off the festive decor.
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer shares her family’s sweet Christmas tradition
When Dylan Dreyer was growing up, her mom and dad had one house rule on Christmas morning. “My parents would go down first to see if Santa came, and us kids had to sit on the top of the stairs and wait,” Dylan tells TODAY.com. “It’s just the way we always did it — even when we were in college.”
Avatar 2 Fans Have A Clear Favorite When It Comes To Jake And Neytiri's Kids
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Along with themes like humanity's treatment of nature and the consequences of imperialism, one of the core components of the first "Avatar" movie is the developing relationship between Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Now that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally out, viewers get to see what the couple has been up to in the years since they banished humans from Pandora. And while they've been focused on leading the Omaticaya clan, they've also grown their family, which now includes oldest son Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), another son named Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and a young daughter named Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss). Their unit also includes an adopted daughter named Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and a human boy named Spider (Jack Champion).
Why Benjamin Reeves From Criminal Minds: Evolution Looks So Familiar
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" premiered on streaming service Paramount+ in November of 2022, picking up where the original "Criminal Minds" series left off upon its cancellation in February 2020. While the series may be sporting a new subtitle and now exclusive to streaming, showrunner Erica Messer considers "Evolution" to be "Criminal Minds" Season 16, rather than the sort of reboot/sequel that's becoming increasingly popular in major media franchises.
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Silly Christmas Outfit As She Returns Home From Tour To Be With Husband & Kids
Carrie Underwood is getting in the holiday spirit! On Sunday, December 18, the "Before He Cheats" songstress, 39, posted a fun photo to Instagram Story, which showed her dressing up in a deer onesie. "Oh my deer, it's Christmas!!!" she captioned the snap. It looks like the blonde babe, who is married to Mike Fisher, is happy to be home with her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, as she's been on the road as of late. As OK! previously reported, the country star took to her Instagram Story in mid-December to show a photo of herself tucking her...
Hilary Swank, 48, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump As She Decorates Tree
Hilary Swank, 48, is ready for her last Christmas before she becomes a mom! The actress, who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, took to Instagram on Dec. 16 to share a cute photo of herself decorating a Christmas tree while showing off her growing baby bump in a long-sleeved black top that she paired with matching leggings. She also wore tan fuzzy slippers and had her hair down as she flashed a smile to the camera.
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge Shows Her Dazzling 2022 Christmas Decor at Home
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member's holiday setup includes colorful ornaments and chic white stockings above the fireplace. Although Tamra Judge may take a slightly different approach to her holiday decorating style each year, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member always transforms her house in a stunningly festive way to celebrate Christmas.
Alberta couple's home filled with 133 decorated Christmas trees
An Alberta couple filled their home with 133 decorated Christmas trees to raise money for a local animal shelter.
Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’
Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”As she set out to...
TODAY.com
TODAY anchors share holiday scrapbook filled with festive family pics
As families all over the world deck the halls and gather together to celebrate the season, the TODAY family is giving viewers a peek at a holiday scrapbook filled with their own treasured traditions and festive memories. For instance, for Savannah Guthrie, the holidays are all about getting cozy and...
Where to watch 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' plus more of the best Christmas movies of all time
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. With the holidays just a few days away, it's time to finish up the Christmas shopping, put the decorations out...
Tom Cruise Thanks Top Gun Fans While In Free Fall
It's no secret that "Top Gun: Maverick" has had an absolutely massive year at the box office. In fact, it is on track to close out 2022 as the highest-grossing movie of the year, domestically and worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). Whether it can hold on against "Avatar: The Way of Water" as the definitive winner of the year remains to be seen, but the fact of the matter is that "Maverick" has earned its place as a bona fide blockbuster by breathing new life into Cruise's beloved action classic from 1986.
Festive 'Santa Claus-Mopolitans' Will Make Holiday Guests Say 'Ho, Ho, Ho'
We wish these could be delivered.
