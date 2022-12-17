Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water" Along with themes like humanity's treatment of nature and the consequences of imperialism, one of the core components of the first "Avatar" movie is the developing relationship between Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). Now that "Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally out, viewers get to see what the couple has been up to in the years since they banished humans from Pandora. And while they've been focused on leading the Omaticaya clan, they've also grown their family, which now includes oldest son Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), another son named Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and a young daughter named Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss). Their unit also includes an adopted daughter named Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and a human boy named Spider (Jack Champion).

