Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Evans Mills Raceway expands times for holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is offering more opportunities for people to see their drive-through holiday light show. General manager Nick Czerow said the Northern Lights show will be available every day through New Year’s Day. It was open Thursdays through Sundays only. Watch the...
wwnytv.com
Santa and Grinch visit patients at Samaritan Medical Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two very special guests did rounds Tuesday morning at Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center. Santa Claus and his assistant, The Grinch, checked in on some special patients a couple of days before Christmas. “Sheer excitement for all those knowing that there was going to be...
wwnytv.com
All aboard the Dexter Express
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Students at Dexter Elementary School are riding toward the holidays in style for the school’s first-ever “Dexter Express” event. You’ve heard of the Polar Express, but for students from kindergarten through second grade, it’s all aboard the Dexter Express. “Friday...
wwnytv.com
Children learn special lesson during food pantry field trip
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A field trip to a food pantry was part of a third-grade lesson on helping others during the holiday season. Tuesday morning, third graders from Banford Elementary School in Canton moved their way down Court Street to the Church and Community Program Food Pantry. The...
wwnytv.com
Warming center’s opening timely as forecast calls for major storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army opened its doors Friday night to its warming center in Watertown. The State Street building is now open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The center’s opening was delayed because of staffing, but now that it’s open, it can house 20 people overnight.
wwnytv.com
Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeannine A Narrigan, 93, passed on December 16, 2022, at Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born to Clarence E. Gordon and DeEtta E Northop Carey on April 12, 1929, in Three Mile Bay, NY. Jeannine’s fondest childhood memories were spent...
wwnytv.com
Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Main Street passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 2, 1929, in Gouverneur, New York to the late P. Lawrence & Mildred E. (Reddick) Pickert.
wwnytv.com
Keitha Marks, formerly of Dexter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Keitha Marks, formerly of 327 West Grove Street, Dexter, NY, died December 17, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown NY. She was born March 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Allen and Gwyneth Rowland Martin and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1941. She married Howard M. Marks January 8, 1945. Howard died March 2, 2018.
wwnytv.com
Larry Dee Bezner, 78, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Larry Dee Bezner passed away Saturday, December 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. He was 78 years old. He was born in Watertown, NY on September 1, 1944, the son to the late John and Erva Parker Bezner. Larry graduated from the Adams-Adams Center School in June 1963. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1969, at the time as a Jet Engine Mechanic.
wwnytv.com
‘Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers: Tales of Prohibition in the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prohibition was a wild time in the United States and the north country was no exception. And many people, local author James Reagen says, don’t know much about it. That’s why he wrote “Booze, Badboys & Bootleggers.” He talked about it during an interview...
wwnytv.com
Franziska Bronicki, 96, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Franziska Bronicki, age 96, of Potsdam, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at her residence in the village of Potsdam. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, December 27th from 3-5 pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions in Franziska’s memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church.
wwnytv.com
Watertown, other local communities get millions of $ for improvements
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and other north country communities are getting millions of dollars to improve their downtowns. More than $102 million has been awarded for projects across the state through the Restore New York Communities Initiative. Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts, helping to...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Urban Mission’s food pantry now delivers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission has started Pantry 2 You, a pilot program designed to deliver food to homes. Qualifying city residents can reach out to the urban mission, ask for a food delivery, and expect their food boxed up and dropped off at their doorstep.
wwnytv.com
Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A person was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon. The Watertown Fire Department, along with the city police department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services rescued the individual. A passer-by witnessed the person jump off the Mill Street Bridge into the river and reported it to...
wwnytv.com
Patricia Ann “Patsy” French, 71, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Patricia Ann “Patsy” French, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Oswegatchie Mausoleum. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. French passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
wwnytv.com
Elizabeth “Betty” J. Gerstenschlager, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth “Betty” J. Gerstenschlager, 88, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022 at her home under the care of her loving family and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County. She was born on April 1, 1934, daughter of...
wwnytv.com
Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Clarence E. Pike, Jr., 61, of Francis Street, Massena and formerly of Canton and Heuvelton, died at his residence on December 16, 2022. Services will be held privately for the family. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
wwnytv.com
Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Laura Street, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, under the loving care of his family. Frederick was born on February 7, 1939 in Lowville, a son of the late Donald and Evelyn Sullivan Beck. He graduated from Port Leyden High School in 1957, and served in the military police of the U.S. Army for two years. On June 30, 1962, he married Jean Marie Benedict at the Turin United Methodist Church. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage in June 2022. Fred worked in the control department for Georgia Pacific and Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper for 37 years.
wwnytv.com
Partly sunny, but chilly, so layer up
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With temperatures mainly in the teens, the day is off to a chilly start. Even after the sun comes out, you’re going to want to layer up. Highs will be in the mid- 20s under partly sunny skies. At least we’re not expecting snow...
wwnytv.com
Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephanie Blake Borland, 74, of Brownville, NY, passed away on December 17, 2022 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. She was born on March 26, 1948, in Baldwinsville, NY, daughter of Adrian and Dorothy (Blake) O’Brien. Stephanie grew up in Baldwinsville, NY where she attended Baker High School.
Comments / 1