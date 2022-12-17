Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity
A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301
A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
WATCH: Citrus County home infested with rats demolished due to ‘horrible conditions’
A Citrus County home was knocked down on Tuesday after it was found covered with animal feces and 300 rats 'roaming freely.'
Dog saved from home fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire. On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle. When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant returns home one month after serious neck injury
A Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant has returned home a little over a month after sustaining a serious neck injury in a training accident. On Tuesday, November 15, MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan – a United States Marine, husband, and father – seriously injured his neck during a training evolution. Gillan was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
villages-news.com
Report sheds light on fatal crash at busy intersection in The Villages
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a fatal crash Monday night at a busy intersection in The Villages. A 27-year-old Wildwood man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash which occurred at 9:53 p.m. at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. The man...
Guy Fieri delivers pizza to Ocala Police Department
Guy Fieri, Food Network's own mayor of Flavortown, gave back to a central Florida police department this holiday season.
villages-news.com
Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV
A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Dade City Man Killed In Crash While Exiting SR-56 In Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 58-year-old Dade City man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wesley Chapel. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-75 in the inside lane near Milepost 275 when he
Car carrying 5 teens overturns, killing 2 in Pasco County
Two people have died following a crash in Pasco County on Monday.
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute
A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Owner of popular local restaurant arrested after alleged altercation with employee
The owner of a popular local restaurant was arrested after an alleged altercation with an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Florida Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident Turns Violent, Leading To Shots Fired
A Florida man has been arrested after a road rage incident escalated to violence, leading to a shooting. On Monday morning, around 6:45 a.m., a road rage incident occurred between two vehicles traveling eastbound on W SR 40, approaching SW 60th Ave. Police say one
southarkansassun.com
Drunk Man Arrested After Setting Police Car On Fire In Florida
Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested after setting a police car on fire n Florida. According to police, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time, says Sabes. On December 7, Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested for allegedly setting a sheriff’s police car on fire. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time. This incident happened around 5 p.m. when Tarduno exited a bar in Spring Gill, Florida after drinking. While he was walking, Tarduno saw the police car and allegedly decided to just set it on fire. Tarduno got a bag of trash from a dumpster, placed it under the police car, and set the trash on fire. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the bag of trash was placed directly under the gas tank. As a result, the car suffered severe damage.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue receives over $850,000 in grant funding for new power load stretchers
Marion County Fire Rescue recently received $858,000 in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the purchase of new stretchers. The funds, which were received from the Assistance to Firefighters grant, will be utilized to purchase 39 Stryker power load stretcher systems. These stretchers will then be installed in all MCFR transport units across Marion County.
‘He is already missed’: Retired Pasco County detective dies after battle with terminal illness
A retired Pasco County deputy who volunteered for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office died last Thursday, according to officials.
WCJB
Lanes reopen following road rage shooting in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department announced that the roadway has been reopened, after an hour-long shutdown following a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting. Ocala Police officers blocked off W SR-40 eastbound from 67th Avenue to 60th Avenue. One man was shot during the dispute...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for man who stole package from local residence
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who recently stole a package from the front porch of a local residence. According to OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) was seen on a home surveillance camera approaching the victim’s front porch, and he proceeded to steal a package belonging to the victim.
ocala-news.com
BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon temporarily closed after health inspector finds live roaches
BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found 26 health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 11582 N Williams Street in Dunnellon, was closed on Wednesday, December 14 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
