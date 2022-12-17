ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity

A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301

A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dog saved from home fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire. On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle. When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant returns home one month after serious neck injury

A Marion County Fire Rescue lieutenant has returned home a little over a month after sustaining a serious neck injury in a training accident. On Tuesday, November 15, MCFR lieutenant Anthony “Tony” Gillan – a United States Marine, husband, and father – seriously injured his neck during a training evolution. Gillan was trauma alerted to a local trauma center where he underwent immediate surgery.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager transported to Ocala Health ER after crashing SUV

A Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village after crashing his SUV. Daniel Lee Messerschmidt, 65, of the Village of Bonita, had been driving a tan GMC Arcadia in the wee hours Saturday when he was involved in a crash on Morse Boulevard, south of Bonita Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
OCALA, FL
Golf Digest

Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
southarkansassun.com

Drunk Man Arrested After Setting Police Car On Fire In Florida

Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested after setting a police car on fire n Florida. According to police, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time, says Sabes. On December 7, Anthony Thomas Tarduno was arrested for allegedly setting a sheriff’s police car on fire. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Tarduno claimed he was “intoxicated” at that time. This incident happened around 5 p.m. when Tarduno exited a bar in Spring Gill, Florida after drinking. While he was walking, Tarduno saw the police car and allegedly decided to just set it on fire. Tarduno got a bag of trash from a dumpster, placed it under the police car, and set the trash on fire. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the bag of trash was placed directly under the gas tank. As a result, the car suffered severe damage.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Fire Rescue receives over $850,000 in grant funding for new power load stretchers

Marion County Fire Rescue recently received $858,000 in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the purchase of new stretchers. The funds, which were received from the Assistance to Firefighters grant, will be utilized to purchase 39 Stryker power load stretcher systems. These stretchers will then be installed in all MCFR transport units across Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Lanes reopen following road rage shooting in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department announced that the roadway has been reopened, after an hour-long shutdown following a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting. Ocala Police officers blocked off W SR-40 eastbound from 67th Avenue to 60th Avenue. One man was shot during the dispute...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police looking for man who stole package from local residence

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who recently stole a package from the front porch of a local residence. According to OPD, the male suspect (pictured below) was seen on a home surveillance camera approaching the victim’s front porch, and he proceeded to steal a package belonging to the victim.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon temporarily closed after health inspector finds live roaches

BubbaQue’s BBQ in Dunnellon was forced to temporarily close its doors last week after an inspector found 26 health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 11582 N Williams Street in Dunnellon, was closed on Wednesday, December 14 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
DUNNELLON, FL

