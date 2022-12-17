ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Patrice Bergeron finishes with 4 points as Bruins beat Panthers

BOSTON — Bruins coach Jim Montgomery watched his team let a four-goal lead turn into a 4-3 edge and wondered whether he needed to call a timeout to settle things down. “They’re saying the right things on the bench. It’s not like I can call timeout and say anything better,” he said after Boston recovered from some mid-game sloppiness and beat the Florida Panthers 7-3 on Monday night.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Celtics lose second straight to Orlando Magic at TD Garden

BOSTON — Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and Admiral Schofield had 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter to help the Orlando Magic complete a sweep of consecutive games in Boston with a 95-92 victory on Sunday. Franz Wagner added 12 points and Bol Bol had 11 with...
BOSTON, MA
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY

