2 injured in head-on collision in Chaves County
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two people were injured as a result of a crash, authorities said. The Chaves County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said it happened Friday evening.
CCSO said around 5:58 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to a head-on collision on Sunset Street. The area was north of the Relief Route.
Deputies alleged a man driving a black Mustang is suspected of driving under the influence and was seriously injured in the crash. He was flown to a hospital. A woman, who authorities said was driving a white truck, was taken for medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
