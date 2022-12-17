Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
MassDOT announces ramp closures for routes 495, 290
MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound, and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary ramp closures will take place nightly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec....
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of Friday’s storm
National Weather Service: ‘A strong storm impacts our region later Thursday & Friday, with potentially damaging winds, mainly heavy rains, and the risk for some small stream & river flooding’
Portsmouth, NH Sink Hole Repair to be Finished Monday
All that's left is the paving after a large sinkhole opened up on Market Street in Portsmouth Saturday. The sinkhole opened up near Kennedy Gallery near Commercial Alley and was filled by a Department of Public Works crew with gravel, according to city spokeswoman Stephanie Seacord. Seacord said the DPW...
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
nbcboston.com
Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston
The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
communityadvocate.com
Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
Person Ejected From Car After Colliding With Tractor-Trailer In Central Mass
A major route in one Central Massachusetts town was closed for several hours following a multi-truck crash where one person was thrown from their vehicle, officials said. First responders were called to the crash involving a tractor-trailer on Route 20 in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, Dec. 20, accord…
NECN
Will We See a White Christmas in New England?
Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!
Don't miss this festive and fun event!Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) With less than a week until Christmas, the Plymouth Family Resource Center has announced and released the official 2022 Plymouth & Kingston Holiday Lights list! This festive and fun list contains the 25 holiday light displays that were entered by the homeowners to be part of the official driving route for families and individuals to enjoy. This exciting event isn't just fun and done... once you get home, go visit the Plymouth Family Resource Center's Facebook page to vote for your favorite holiday light display!
Vehicle Catches Fire in Exeter, NH Apartment Parking Garage
A sprinkler system is being credited with stopping the spread of a vehicle fire in the parking garage at the bottom of an Exeter apartment building Sunday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. in Building A on Willey Creek Road inside the Ray Farm community off Route 27 in Exeter, according to Exeter Fire Chief Eric Wilking. Residents of four story building were evacuated for about an hour as firefighters put out the blaze and remained on scene to remove smoke and remove the smell of smoke and gasoline from the garage, stairways and hallways.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
Community rallies behind Roslindale businesses damaged in crash
A car crashed into a building on Corinth Street on Sunday causing significant structural damage. Members of the Boston community are rallying around Roslindale businesses that were damaged Sunday when a car crashed into the building that houses them, causing the facade of the structure to come down. The Boston...
homenewshere.com
Proposed school start time changes
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
WCVB
Massachusetts scratch bakery, oldest in New England, celebrating 135 years
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Along Broadway in Somerville's Ball Square, you'll find Lyndell's Bakery, where they have been serving up sweet baked goodies since 1887. Bill Galatis is the current owner of Lyndell's and only the fourth in the history of the 135-year-old bakery, which is the largest scratch bakery in all of New England.
Massimo's Ristorante In Wakefield Shutting Down Toward End Of Holiday Season
Wakefield diners will have to find a new spot to get their homemade ravioli after an establishment of Italian cuisine announced its upcoming closure.Massimo's Ristorante on 19 Centre St. in Wakefield will close on Friday Dec. 23, according to a Facebook post written by owners Massimo and Nancy. The…
Boston issues health warning related to recent sewage discharge
BOSTON — Boston Public Health has issued a warning related to recent sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 11, 2022: Man Dumps Large Amount Of Rotted Food In Restaurant Parking Lot; Vehicle Rollover; Car vs. Sign; Car vs. Fence
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Sunday, December 11, 2022:. Police noted fresh tire marks in the Shawsheen Elementary School’s parking lot from vehicles spinning tires and doing donuts. (8:56am) Owner of Jon Ryan’s Pub in Tewksbury reported a male party operating...
