Cincinnati, OH

WVNews

Phillip's 18 lead Maryland-Eastern Shore past Temple 86-78

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Da'Shawn Phillip's 18 points helped Maryland-Eastern Shore defeat Temple 86-78 on Tuesday night. Phillip shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Hawks (5-7). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Donchevell Nugent recorded 13 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Hunt scores 22 as Wagner takes down Delaware State 58-51

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delonnie Hunt had 22 points in Wagner's 58-51 win over Delaware State on Tuesday night. Hunt added eight rebounds for the Seahawks (6-4). Brandon Brown scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds and three steals. Keyontae Lewis was 2 of 5 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with seven points.
DOVER, DE
WVNews

Dolan's 16 help Cornell defeat Lehigh 96-64

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Dolan scored 16 points to help Cornell defeat Lehigh 96-64 on Tuesday night. Dolan was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Big Red (8-3). Guy Ragland Jr. scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 8 from distance), and added five rebounds. Max Watson shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
ITHACA, NY

