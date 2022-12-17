Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We've all been there: you need to transfer a batch of documents, maybe a folder full of photos, or some other large data set that's too cumbersome to email yourself, so you turn to the handy USB flash drive. You plug the USB memory stick into your device of choice and watch as files start whizzing along to their new destination—until their transfer comes to a sudden snail's crawl, and you are left watching the progress bar inch forward.

2 DAYS AGO