The Buffalo Sabres have had an up-and-down season so far. As of now, things are on the up, as the team has won three straight games. One consistent bright spot for the team has been the emergence of forward Tage Thompson. Thompson has flashed his brilliance this season, and it’s showing up on the stat […] The post Tage Thompson reacts to ‘underrated’ take from Auston Matthews after dominating Coyotes appeared first on ClutchPoints.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO