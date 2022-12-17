Read full article on original website
Flames’ blistering start in win vs. Sharks stunningly breaks record that stood for 35 years
The Calgary Flames did not waste much time in Tuesday night’s road game against the San Jose Sharks to show that they mean business. The Flames struck not just once but twice in the first 30 seconds of regulation, with Tyler Toffoli lighting the lamp 15 seconds into the first period and Dillon Dube following that goal with his own with only 15 seconds more lost on the game clock.
Tage Thompson reacts to ‘underrated’ take from Auston Matthews after dominating Coyotes
The Buffalo Sabres have had an up-and-down season so far. As of now, things are on the up, as the team has won three straight games. One consistent bright spot for the team has been the emergence of forward Tage Thompson. Thompson has flashed his brilliance this season, and it’s showing up on the stat […] The post Tage Thompson reacts to ‘underrated’ take from Auston Matthews after dominating Coyotes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was the whole team’: Monty Williams reveals blunt reason behind exchange with Deandre Ayton in loss to Wizards
Just when it looked like the Phoenix Suns were on cruise control again after winning three games in a row, a stretch that came after a crippling five-game losing streak, they suffered an especially frustrating 113-110 loss at home Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards. Washington entered the game having lost all its previous 10 games and played without Kristaps Porzingis and yet managed to steal a win in the desert.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations
Things aren’t looking so good for DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, especially as of late. Not only did they reportedly have a “blow up” at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago, there has also been rumored disconnect between their two stars, DeRozan and Zach LaVine. While the Bulls should be in better […] The post DeMar DeRozan gets brutally honest on Bulls’ real ‘problem’ amid locker room frustrations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Spurs way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2022-23 season is the start of a new era for the San Antonio Spurs. After missing the playoffs for three consecutive years, the Spurs fully embraced the rebuilding mode by trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray in exchange for most first-round picks. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline approaching in under two months, expect San […] The post Spurs way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns’ Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams rekindle rumors of beef with heated confrontation
It’s no secret in NBA circles that Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and center Deandre Ayton don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye. Williams memorably benched Ayton during the Suns’ Game 7 meltdown against the Dallas Mavericks last postseason, leading to rumors of a potential exit for the number one pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, […] The post Suns’ Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams rekindle rumors of beef with heated confrontation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s wasted effort still leaves Nuggets rookie with brutal realization
The Denver Nuggets had every reason to feel good Tuesday night. Not only did they beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at home, 105-91, but they also are now the No. 1 team in the Western Conference. Those will make Nuggets rookie Christian Braun feel much better after Morant scored plenty of points on him.
Knicks’ 38-point demolition job of Stephen Curry-less Warriors has NY setting a league-wide record
The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors stood no chance against the red-hot New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was a comfortable win for the Knicks who just kept on building on their lead before delivering a brutal knockout punch in the fourth period, outscoring the Dubs 32-13 in the final frame. The final score saw New York coming out on top in a totally lopsided contest, 132-94.
As Pistons visit, 76ers seek sixth straight win
The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers will look to secure their sixth consecutive victory when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
LaMelo Ball’s autographed NBA cards are quickly becoming a disaster
There was a time when LaMelo Ball’s rookie stock was the toast of the NBA card community. Back then, they hype was over the moon with even base cards fetching insane prices. Now, with the market correcting itself after years of trending up, Ball’s NBA cards have fairly gone unnoticed during the past few months. […] The post LaMelo Ball’s autographed NBA cards are quickly becoming a disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls
Kyle Lowry was not available to play on Monday against the Chicago Bulls due to a left knee injury. However, it did not prevent the Miami Heat veteran from paying homage to the great Lionel Messi following the Argentina icon’s World Cup conquest on Sunday. Lowry came into the game repping Messi’s Argentina jersey. It […] The post WATCH: Heat veteran Kyle Lowry pays homage to GOAT Lionel Messi vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach LaVine’s serious reaction to Bulls ‘blow up’ amid slump
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine doesn’t want to make the reported tension between him and his teammates to get blown out of proportion. After all, as he said earlier, it’s normal for teams to go through several ups and downs. Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s 113-103 win over the Miami Heat, LaVine opened up about […] The post Zach LaVine’s serious reaction to Bulls ‘blow up’ amid slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Bradley Beal’s immediate reaction to snapping 10-game losing skid in win vs. Suns
The Washington Wizards entered their Tuesday night clash against the Phoenix Suns losers of ten straight. There appeared to be no end in sight for the Wizards’ skid, despite the return of Bradley Beal in recent days. While Devin Booker missed the game with a groin injury, the Wizards also missed the services of Kristaps Porzingis. Thus, the Suns remained likelier to win, entering the night as 7.5-point favorites.
Billy Donovan coming under microscope with Bulls, but there’s a catch
The Chicago Bulls have suddenly reached an organizational crossroads. Even if they make major personnel changes as the February 9th trade deadline fast approaches, though, at least one central figure is likely to remain in Chicago for the foreseeable future. In a must-read story detailing the slumping Bulls’ status both now and going forward, Shams […] The post Billy Donovan coming under microscope with Bulls, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Vucevic downplays rumors of tension in Bulls locker room after much-needed win vs. Heat
It hasn’t been the easiest 2022-23 season for the Chicago Bulls, and their frustrations seem to be spilling throughout the locker room. Earlier reports indicated that the Bulls locker room got into a dustup in the middle of their 150-126 blowout loss vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago. Nonetheless, Nikola Vucevic asserted that these kinds of conflicts are commonplace especially in a results-driven business like the NBA.
Heat star Jimmy Butler gets sick injury report update vs. Bulls
Jimmy Butler could be out of action again on Tuesday when the Miami Heat take on the Chicago Bulls. This will potentially be Butler’s second missed contest in the last four games, and the 12th time he’s sitting out for his team this season. This time around, Butler is dealing with some sort of stomach […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler gets sick injury report update vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion
After a tumultuous and controversial past few months, Robert Sarver has agreed to sell the Phoenix Suns to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia for a valuation worth $4 billion. Naturally, the whole NBA world celebrated and showed excitement for the new owner and the departure of the disgraced Sarver. Sarver put the Suns and the […] The post NBA world reacts to Robert Sarver officially selling Suns to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Terrence Ross linked to Lakers trade again amid Magic’s looming fire sale
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are in need of some added firepower as they look to fortify their squad ahead of what they’re hoping will be a strong playoff push. The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, seem to be on the brink of a fire sale, with veterans such as Terrence Ross potentially being shipped out prior to the February trade deadline. Could this be the opportunity the Lakers have been waiting so patiently on?
Jordan Poole erupts for career-high as Warriors snap losing streak
The Golden State Warriors did not get off to a good start on their current road trip as they lost the first three games. But the Warriors, and specifically Jordan Poole, responded on Sunday as they snapped their losing streak and Poole dropped in a career-high 43 points. Jordan Poole poured in a career-high 43 […] The post Jordan Poole erupts for career-high as Warriors snap losing streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
