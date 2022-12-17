College football Early Signing Day is here for the 2023 recruiting class on Dec. 21 and we have predictions for the Top 10 unsigned recruits. There’s no question that the college football landscape has changed drastically in recent years, most wildly as of late with the transfer portal and rampant NIL money being thrown around. But let’s not also forget about how Early Signing Day and the Early Signing Period has changed things. Now, we get to see that in full force on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with Early Signing Day upon us.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO