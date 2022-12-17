Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Exclusive First Look! 340-HP 3.6-Liter Four-Cylinder LS-Headed Crate Engine
When you're walking a trade show you never know what you will come across, and the 2022 PRI show was no exception. We definitely weren't expecting to stumble across a four-cylinder crate engine topped with an LS3-port head! Blueprint Engine's John Chrise told HOT ROD, "We were there to show off some new racing V-8s, and weren't exactly thrilled they wanted us to take this new four-cylinder from our R&D Department since we didn't think PRI was the place to debut something like that. We were wrong! Turned out that the 3.6-liter "LS" was a major hit at the show, and we constantly had people coming by the booth asking about it!" This explains why the small mill was hiding in a corner of the booth.
Bentley Batur Buyers Can Get 3D Printed Solid Gold Cabin Trim
We already knew that Bentley is building only 18 examples of its $2 million Batur W-12-powered grand touring coupe by Mulliner. And now, the UK-based automaker has introduced its ability to 3D print solid gold for the coupe's cabin trim. Available to the lucky few buyers as an option (and why wouldn't they?), this is the first time Bentley has applied this "ground-breaking process" in the automotive industry.
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe From Zagato Teases Custom Bodywork
Earlier this month, Italian design house Zagato teased a new project based on the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The initial teaser only revealed the unique taillight shape and the name, Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato. Judging by the SWB (short wheelbase) portion of the name, we assumed this latest Zagato would be a two-door version of the Giulia sedan. Now Zagato has released new teaser images, and our suspicions have been confirmed.
TEASED: Ford's Upcoming Electric SUV Will Be A Stunner
Ford has previewed a new electric SUV that will be based on Volkswagen's MEB platform and debut in 2023. Not much is known about the newcomer, which is expected to arrive in March next year, but we anticipate it will share a lot of its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID.4. In a teaser shared by Ford model e Europe's Martin Sander, we can see a small section of the front fascia. It's plain to see the EV will boast a bolder design, with larger headlights and a bolder bumper peeking out from below the sheet.
BMW Will Add More Power To The X5 Plug-In Hybrid
As we've seen from recent spy shots, the BMW X5 is getting a facelift. Along with updated styling and technology improvements inside, the X5 should get more power under the hood, and not just for the gasoline variants. The BMW X5 Hybrid should get a big upgrade, as-evidenced in a Belgian order guide obtained by BMW Blog. Though BMW hasn't officially announced the X5 LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) yet, dealerships can already order one in Europe.
Ferrari Designers Break Down The Vision Gran Turismo Concept
If you asked us about the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo and its design, we'd say we see some hints of the SF90 in the car, plus some Ferrari F1 car, plus a little Le Mans car. Frankly, that's pretty boorish and uneducated, so perhaps it's better to listen to Ferrari's designers break things down.
Radical SR3 XXR Debuts With 232 HP And E85 Compatibility
Radical Motorsport, a boutique carmaker based in the United Kingdom, has unveiled the all-new SR3 XXR. The latest iteration of the popular model has been enhanced in just about every way, including a new 1.5-liter engine developing 232 hp and capable of running on E85 biofuel, a first for Radical.
Plans For $1 Billion EV Investment In Mexican BMW M2 Plant Delayed
BMW has reportedly decided to postpone a billion-dollar EV manufacturing upgrade to its factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Juan Carlos Valladares Eichelmann, the head of the Secretariat of Economic Development in Mexico, confirmed the delay. According to a report by Mexico Now, this is the third time the decision has been delayed. A green light was expected at the end of November, after which it was moved to the end of 2022. The final answer will now only be given in the first quarter of 2023, assuming there are no further delays.
Top Speed
Future Toyota Tacoma Engine Lineup Revealed With Hybrid And Turbocharged Variants
The third generation Toyota Tacoma was unveiled in 2015 and received a small update in 2020. It has always been a successful truck for Toyota, but this year sales have dropped significantly when compared to 2021 - it went down by more than 50,000 units. So, the company is trying to fix that, and will do it by offering an all-new, improved generation. The new Tacoma will enter a new generation just in time for the 2024 model year and should get its design inspiration from the recently redesigned Tundra. The model will bring a lot of updates, but, most importantly it will be offered with a new engine lineup. According to the guys over at The Fast Lane Trucks, the next Tacoma will be offered with a choice of two engines: a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and a Hybrid Max.
Tesla Co-Founder's Company Announces $3.5-Billion Battery Plant
Redwood Materials, a maker of battery components and recycler of batteries created by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, has announced its next Battery Materials Campus, representing a $3.5 billion investment in the local community. Located just outside Charleston, South Carolina, the region has become known as the "Battery Belt." The new...
Puma Reveals The Sneaker Equivalent Of The BMW M4
The legacy of BMW M Motorsport is being celebrated by Puma, which has launched an all-new sneaker design. Known as the BMW LGND, the sneaker is inspired by the BMW M4 coupe and Puma's famous Speedcat line. It's yet another extension of an absolute bumper 50th anniversary year for BMW M that has already included reveals of the XM, M2, 3.0 CSL, and M4 CSL.
Jaguar's New Boss Earned His Stripes At Rolls-Royce
Philip Koehn, Rolls-Royce's former lead engineer, has been named Jaguar's new managing director. Koehn has an impressive resume, starting his career at BMW, where he spent 13 years. Following that, he joined Rolls-Royce for five years and then went over to the now-bankrupt Borgward. He joined Jaguar in May 2019, leaving Borgward after just seven months.
Mansory Introduces Wasp-Inspired Two-Tone Bentley Continental GT Convertible
Mansory has scarred our eyeballs several times during 2022, but it's not done yet. The German tuner, known for building vehicles for customers with more money than taste, unveiled what will hopefully be its last product for 2022. It's called the Mansory Vitesse as an homage to the Mansory Vitesse Rose that made its debut in 2009.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Officially Loses Its V8 Engine
Jeep has very quietly discontinued the optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 for the Grand Cherokee two-row model, meaning the only optional powertrain is now the 4xe plug-in hybrid's turbocharged 2.0-liter engine paired to an electric motor. The base 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 remains. Motor Authority was the first to spot the change on the online configurator.
Mercedes Defends The Death Of The V8 In The Mercedes-AMG C63
Mercedes has come forth in defense of the hybridized C63. Speaking to Carsales, the German automaker called the car's four-cylinder powerplant a "game-changer." The brand's fans gave the car a load of flak when it debuted. Why? For years, the Mercedes-AMG C63 was the face of V8-powered performance from AMG. Like all the greats, the C63 was defined by its loud V8 powertrain, something that is now dead.
torquenews.com
Tesla Sweetens the Deal for Discounts on Its Vehicles
Tesla is offering a $3,750 discount for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles bought in December of 2022. Now, there is another big discount they are adding. Tesla has sweetened the offers for its vehicles in December of 2022. However, this deal is time sensitive. Tesla is offering 10,000 super charger miles for Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y vehicles until December 31, 2022. This is in addition to the $3,750 credit Tesla is offering.
Tesla Being Sued Over Autopilot And Self-Driving Claims In Model S And Model 3
Tesla has been sued in a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the EV automaker of misleading the public with false claims regarding its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving autonomous systems. Per Reuters, the complaint, which lists Briggs Matsko as the plaintiff, accuses Tesla and CEO Elon Musk of making deceptive claims...
Watch Tesla Subject The Semi To A Series Of Torturous Tests
Tesla has shared a new video documenting the challenging durability tests the new Semi truck has been subjected to. The 30-second clip, posted to its LinkedIn page, shows the electric semi truck being pushed to its limits. "Our engineers tested Semi in a variety of harsh conditions to maximize reliability & durability," reads the caption. Aside from the usual hot and cold weather testing - which places immense strain on the electric motors and other components - the Semi was put through its paces in a series of unusual evaluations.
Gran Turismo 7 Adds Five New Models Just In Time For The Holidays
Gran Turismo 7 is adding five new vehicles to the game as part of its December update. The list includes the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, the 2016 Bugatti Chiron, the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray, the 1995 Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205,) and last but not least, the recently revealed Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Concept.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered
We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
CarBuzz.com
