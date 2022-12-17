Read full article on original website
Related
Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ
It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course. I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me. So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores. Again,...
37 New Jersey Restaurants So Good They Deserve to Be Franchised
From the streets of Cumberland County to the sands of the Jersey Shore, there are many restaurants you know and love SO MUCH you think more people should be able to enjoy them. All kinds of cuisine are well represented in the list below, and all the suggestions came from...
Still Shopping for Christmas? Here’s New Jersey’s Most Popular Gift
New Jerseyans want this item the most for Christmas 2022. As of today, December 20th, there are only five more shopping days left until Christmas! Have you taken care of everyone on your list? Or do you still have some people left to shop for?. For the first time, I've...
Are These REALLY New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookies?
Raise your hand if you're eating a lot more sweets this time of the year? It's the holiday season and the treats are aplenty. No judgement here. Everybody hits the kitchen hard around the holidays. I'm no exception to that stereotype. In fact, I'm planning on baking a bunch of banana and pumpkin bread over the next few days. I have to admit, we've even made the holy grail of holiday sweet treat staples already, too: Christmas cookies.
Survey says this is New Jersey’s favorite Christmas song
Ok, maybe you’re sick of Christmas music with as early as they start playing it, or maybe you’re like me and can’t get enough of it. But what Christmas songs are you listening to? That’s what a recent survey set out to find: what is the favorite Christmas song in each state?
The Absolute Coziest Bar In New Jersey Will Make You Feel Right At Home
It's not often I describe a restaurant or bar as cozy, but I went out for a drink last night at the coziest bar and grill I've ever been to. Basically, imagine Cheers but instead of being in Boston, it's right here by the Jersey Shore. Now I'll admit that...
Scungilli – an Italian American Christmas staple – has unique New Jersey history
Have you ever tried scungilli? The meat of whelks caught off the coast of New Jersey has been a staple of the Christmas Eve “Feast of the Seven Fishes” for generations of Italian American families in the northeast.
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey
Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
‘Bling’ bishop who lives in NJ mansion charged with ripping off parishioners
A Brooklyn pastor who lives in the lap of luxury in New Jersey was charged Monday with defrauding a parishioner out of $90,000 in retirement funds and getting a half-million dollar loan from another. Lamor Whitehead, 45, of Paramus, convinced a woman to turn over funds in order to invest...
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ
Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!" Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter. Most fast-food places serve coffee...
Any Guesses on the Most Watched Netflix Show in New Jersey?
The way we watch TV is certainly different from when I (I'm 45) was a kid. We used to sit in front of the TV and watch a show on CBS, NBC, ABC, or FOX every week at the same time. Maybe you were an NBC Thursday night "Must See TV" fan, which featured shows like Friends, Seinfeld, and Cheers.
End of an era at NJ Shore: Joe Pesci’s waterfront mansion demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
New Jerseys Neighbors Just Banned The Sale Of These Pets
This seems pretty upsetting at first, but I think in the long run New York banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits is actually a good thing. Maybe New Jersey will adopt the idea next. I'm sure you've been there before, I know I have. You're in a pet...
New Jersey chef wins television baking competition
A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
This Is Where New Jersey Ranks On The National Drunk Driving List
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. I was not in New...
What Was The Most Snow Ever Recorded in December in New Jersey?
It is December and Santa is getting to set out soon to visit us here in the Garden State. There is a slight chance of possibly some snow before Christmas Day on Sunday, but nothing like we had 75 years ago here in New Jersey. I started thinking about December...
Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Here Are The Top 25 Places To Eat In New Jersey For 2022
For the first time ever, Yelp has revealed its list of the top 100 places to eat in New Jersey with almost every county being represented. The collection of eateries features established businesses as well as some that are newer to the scene in 2022. While representing a variety of...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
71K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 6