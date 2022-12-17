ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 4 places to get false lashes in NJ

It's the season and everyone needs a good lashing. Speaking eyelashes of course. I didn't know this was a thing until the ladies of the morning show educated me. So, for your holiday outings, take the beauty look to the next level and visit one of these fine stores. Again,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Are These REALLY New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookies?

Raise your hand if you're eating a lot more sweets this time of the year? It's the holiday season and the treats are aplenty. No judgement here. Everybody hits the kitchen hard around the holidays. I'm no exception to that stereotype. In fact, I'm planning on baking a bunch of banana and pumpkin bread over the next few days. I have to admit, we've even made the holy grail of holiday sweet treat staples already, too: Christmas cookies.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

This Cheesecake Is Ranked The Best In New Jersey

Cheesecake is the perfect thing to bring to your holiday gathering. Just ask the Golden girls, there is almost nothing better than a cheesecake to solve your problems or get through the holidays. There are lots of options so let’s cut to the chase and tell you the highest-ranked cheesecake spots in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. I want to make sure your bases are covered.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Top 4 places to get coffee in NJ

Coffee is fuel. Coffee is a relaxation break, and as Alec Baldwin put it so eloquently in the iconic movie Glengarry Glen Ross, "Coffee is for closers!" Regardless of your passion for coffee, and need for it on a daily basis, taste and temperature matter. Most fast-food places serve coffee...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

New Jersey chef wins television baking competition

A “Jersey girl” wound up as the big winner in the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, besting competitors from across the country for the $50,000 grand prize. Cristina Vazquez, owner and pastry chef of Petal Dust Cakery in Glen Rock, was the winner of the Prime Video series. According...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
CBS New York

Cars line up for more than a mile for holiday meals in N.J.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A food distribution in New Jersey has hit a major milestone just in time for the holidays. Eight million pounds of food have been donated to the Meadowlands YMCA since the start of the pandemic. Chopper 2 was over their latest distribution Tuesday, where dozens of cars lined up along Murry Hill Parkway in East Rutherford. Volunteers said the line was more than a mile and a half long. Season of Giving: See our #BetterTogether campaign to help feed local familiesThe Y handed out meal kits and 200 turkeys to the first 200 cars. "That's going to make a big difference. Table-to-Table and Community Food Bank, who are supplying produce boxes and other goodies, families will now have some true good meals for the coming holiday," Meadowlands Area YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said. The Y says the need isn't going away any time soon, and they will continue to take donations any time of year.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Here Are The Top 25 Places To Eat In New Jersey For 2022

For the first time ever, Yelp has revealed its list of the top 100 places to eat in New Jersey with almost every county being represented. The collection of eateries features established businesses as well as some that are newer to the scene in 2022. While representing a variety of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

