Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Lonnie Rice recaps Syracuse commitment: ‘They believed in me first’

The Orange’s latest commitment, Lonnie Rice, doesn’t look at Syracuse as a four-year commitment. When he announced his commitment to SU on Monday, he knew his decision extended far beyond that. “It’s a place of culture and not just field. I feel like going to Syracuse can change...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse nearly erases 20-point deficit before rally falters

While Syracuse has not seen a whole lot of snow prior to the official start of winter, Pittsburgh buried them in an avalanche of three-pointers that was too much to overcome in an 84-82 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Panthers (9-4, 2-0) built a 20-point second half lead and the Orange (8-5, 1-1 ACC) fought back to get within one, but could not get over the hump.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2023 DL Oluwademilade Omopariola discusses Syracuse commitment

Oluwademilade Omopariola has a nickname: Nigerian Nightmare. The moniker was earned during his time at Gwynn Oak (MD) Woodlawn. It’s easy to see why. The 2023 6-foot-4, 246-pound defensive lineman, who committed to Syracuse on Sunday, is a three sport star, competing in wrestling, track & field and football. He possesses the strength (bench: 300 lbs), speed (40M: 4.6 seconds) and intelligence (3.6 GPA) to disrupt opposing offenses.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Chris Bell’s rebounding gives Syracuse a boost

Syracuse defeated Cornell 78-63 on Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are some quick hits from the game:. As the old adage goes, “it was a tale of two halves” Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Cornell got out to an early lead which they held onto for 19 of the 20 minutes in the first half leading by as many as 11. But Syracuse climbed all the way back and took the lead at the 19:42 mark in the second half with a Chris Bell layup. Syracuse would not surrender the lead the rest of the way.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2023 DL Ty Gordon on Syracuse commitment: ‘I love the atmosphere’

When 2023 Haymarket (VA) Battlefield defensive lineman Ty Gordon was in Central New York last weekend, he had a good feeling about Syracuse. “I went on the official visit,” Gordon said in an interview with The Juice Online. “I just love the atmosphere and energy that they gave me when I was there.”
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

JUCO offensive lineman J’Onre Reed commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from Hutchinson (KS) CC interior offensive lineman J’Onre Reed on Sunday, he announced via Instagram. Reed had offers from Oregon, New Mexico, Coastal Carolina, UAB and UNLV, among other schools. Reed continues a commitment spree for the Orange, and is its second OL transfer commit...
Syracuse, NY

