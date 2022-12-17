Syracuse defeated Cornell 78-63 on Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are some quick hits from the game:. As the old adage goes, “it was a tale of two halves” Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. Cornell got out to an early lead which they held onto for 19 of the 20 minutes in the first half leading by as many as 11. But Syracuse climbed all the way back and took the lead at the 19:42 mark in the second half with a Chris Bell layup. Syracuse would not surrender the lead the rest of the way.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO