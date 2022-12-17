Read full article on original website
All Elite Wrestling is closing out 2022 with a drastically different array of titleholders compared to the start of the year. The AEW World Championship has hot potatoed into MJF's hands, tag gold migrated from Jurassic Express all the way to The Acclaimed, and Britt Baker's women's title underwent both lineal and interim champions before ending up around Jamie Hayter's waist. Those three belts are just a few in Tony Khan's collection, as the AEW President acquired the treasure chest that is known as Ring of Honor earlier this year. While ROH gold changed hands less frequently, no wrestler who started 2022 with an honorable title remains champion in the present day.
A former NXT Champion has made their return to WWE television on Monday Night Raw to help The Miz win his ladder match against Dexter Lumis! Things have been building over the last couple of weeks between The Miz and Lumis as it was not only revealed that the Miz had hired Lumis to attack him in order to raise his profile, but he didn't follow through on his end of the deal. This led to a double or nothing, winner takes all the money Ladder Match between the two. It had seemed like Lumis was the one who was going to win.
Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
AEW is going to have a special guest back in the building during tomorrow's AEW Dynamite, as Tony Khan has announced that All Elite Wrestling is welcoming back star Hip Hop artist Rick Ross. Ross will find himself mediating two fan favorites this week, as he looks to keep things calm between sometimes Tag Team partners Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland after their latest falling out at ROH Final Battle. This addition makes the already compelling back-and-forth between the two stars that much better, and we can't wait to see how things unfold.
Tonight's WWE NXT featured The New Day's first defense of their newly won NXT Tag Team Championships, and though Pretty Deadly wanted their rematch, it was Briggs and Jensen who won that opportunity first. Pretty Deadly is on the way to their rematch, however, and to do that they need to hunt down all the things on New Day's scavenger hunt. It was during an exchange with Xavier Woods about that list that fans noticed two unexpected references to Da Party and Tyler Breeze, and they absolutely loved both of them. You can find the reactions starting on the next slide.
All eyes are on The Boss. Since walking out of WWE this past May, speculation has run wild on Sasha Banks's next career move. The former WWE Women's Champion guest role in The Mandalorian led some to believe that she would be embracing acting in a full-time capacity, while in-ring training videos indicated that she still had the professional wrestling itch. Reports then circulated that once Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE creative responsibilities, Banks and fellow absentee Naomi were listed on the company's internal roster. It remains to be seen if Naomi will be back in WWE, but recent signs are pointing to Banks's WWE days being in the rear view.
