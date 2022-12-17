A former NXT Champion has made their return to WWE television on Monday Night Raw to help The Miz win his ladder match against Dexter Lumis! Things have been building over the last couple of weeks between The Miz and Lumis as it was not only revealed that the Miz had hired Lumis to attack him in order to raise his profile, but he didn't follow through on his end of the deal. This led to a double or nothing, winner takes all the money Ladder Match between the two. It had seemed like Lumis was the one who was going to win.

1 DAY AGO