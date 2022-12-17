MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 72-year-old Greenville man was hospitalized after he came in contact with a downed power line at the scene of a traffic crash. A Montcalm County sheriff’s deputy, who saw a flash and the man go down, pulled the man away from the power line and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before paramedics reached the scene.

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO