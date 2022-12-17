ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

WFMZ-TV Online

Cumru police seek to identify pair of bank robbers

CUMRU TWP., Pa - Shortly after 8:30am Tuesday, Cumru Township Police Department were dispatched to Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue for a robbery that just occurred. According to police, two robbers entered the bank and one jumped over the front counter before...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

St. Clair Township Police find suspected drugs in vehicle during traffic stop

Officers with the St. Clair Police department seized suspected narcotics from a vehicle on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the stop, a K9 unit alerted the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found...
lvpnews.com

Wawa convenience store and gas station drive-thru modification of plan approved

During the Dec. 1 Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners meeting, Resolution 2022-81 was approved for a modification in the original plan for the Wawa drive-thru at the Trexlertown Business Center, 6216 Hamilton Blvd. After reviewing other like businesses, it was determined others had later drive-thru times. Originally, Wawa’s drive-thru...
MACUNGIE, PA
