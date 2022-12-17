Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Man, 19, critically injured when vehicle crashes, goes airborne, rolls over into restaurant
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 19-year-old Zeeland man was critically injured late Monday, Dec. 19, when his vehicle crashed into a snowbank, went airborne and rolled over into a restaurant. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash was reported at 11:36 p.m. on Douglas Avenue just...
Police searching for driver accused of hitting Muskegon woman, 2 children
MUSKEGON, MI – Police are looking for a driver who they believe struck a Muskegon woman and her two children while out walking Tuesday morning. Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Sherman Street around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 20, for a report of a traffic crash involving pedestrians, Muskegon police said in a news release.
Police identify 1 of 2 victims in Ottawa County fatal fire
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – - A 28-year-old woman, who was one of two victims in an Allendale Township house fire, has been identified as Angelica Del Villar-Garcia, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said Monday. The child in the fatal fire has not been positively identified, according to a Dec....
Woman found dead after Ottawa County mobile home fire identified
A 28-year-old mother who died in a mobile home fire in Ottawa County that also claimed the life of a child has been identified.
Sheriff’s deputy rescues man knocked unconscious by downed power line
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 72-year-old Greenville man was hospitalized after he came in contact with a downed power line at the scene of a traffic crash. A Montcalm County sheriff’s deputy, who saw a flash and the man go down, pulled the man away from the power line and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before paramedics reached the scene.
Police: 14-year-old injured in shooting in Grand Rapids
One person has been injured after a shooting near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cumru police seek to identify pair of bank robbers
CUMRU TWP., Pa - Shortly after 8:30am Tuesday, Cumru Township Police Department were dispatched to Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue for a robbery that just occurred. According to police, two robbers entered the bank and one jumped over the front counter before...
Rescuers find 2 people dead inside burning home in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Investigators are looking into a suspicious fire after two people were found dead Saturday night inside a burning home. The cause of the fire and deaths of the two individuals remains under investigation, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police and fire crews responded to...
Woman and child dead in ‘suspicious’ fire in Allendale Twp.
A fire broke out a little after 6 p.m. Saturday inside a mobile home near 48th Ave. & Lake Michigan Dr. in Allendale Twp.
Muskegon Heights school board member-elect fatally shot
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Julius Muhammad, who was to join the Muskegon Heights Board of Education in January, was fatally shot on Monday, Dec. 19, at his home, police said. Muhammad, 53, suffered a gunshot wound to his head, Muskegon Heights police said. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m....
Two jailed in fatal shooting inside Atlantic City market
Two men are behind bars in the killing of a Mays Landing man inside an Atlantic City market, BreakingAC has learned. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside the Pacific Food Mart at 1009 Pacific Ave. Johnson was the target of the shooting, which also wounded a bystander, Chief...
Police find suspected narcotics using K-9
A local police department is praising its K-9 officer after he found suspected narcotics at a traffic stop.
Grand Rapids police officers, clergy share how revitalized program is helping in tense situations
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A revitalized program is connecting Grand Rapids police officers with local clergy to better assist them when responding to stressful or tense situations. Clergy with Patrol was a program first created in 2007 and designed to connect churches with law enforcement. After a 15-year disappearance,...
wrnjradio.com
2 injured including 1 flown after serious crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County Sunday evening, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at around 6:03...
Michigan man gets prison time for gun possession during 2020 shooting at West Virginia bar
HUNTINGTON, WV -- A 33-year-old Redford man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in connection with a 2020 shooting that left seven people wounded. Kymoni Davis was sentenced in federal court by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WFMJ.com
St. Clair Township Police find suspected drugs in vehicle during traffic stop
Officers with the St. Clair Police department seized suspected narcotics from a vehicle on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the stop, a K9 unit alerted the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found...
Power restored to 1K in Grand Rapids after crash
Over one thousand residents in Grand Rapids are said to be without power following a car accident early this morning.
Four-story, 72-unit apartment building planned near Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction could start in April on a four-story, 72-unit market-rate apartment building across from Creston Brewery on a vacant lot at the corner of Quimby Street NE and Plainfield Avenue. The project, one of two new residential projects planned for the Creston Neighborhood, is being...
phillyvoice.com
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
lvpnews.com
Wawa convenience store and gas station drive-thru modification of plan approved
During the Dec. 1 Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners meeting, Resolution 2022-81 was approved for a modification in the original plan for the Wawa drive-thru at the Trexlertown Business Center, 6216 Hamilton Blvd. After reviewing other like businesses, it was determined others had later drive-thru times. Originally, Wawa’s drive-thru...
