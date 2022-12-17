Read full article on original website
West Virginia K-9 Search and Rescue warns about phishing scam
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia K-9 Search and Rescue, Inc. says a scammer or phisher has been using the nonprofit’s identity to scam others out of dogs. The scammers are falsely using the organization’s email address, the administrator’s name and the K-9’s names. Anyone who receives a text or email message like this should […]
Do You Remember? ‘Turnpike Trapper’ strands hundreds on West Virginia Turnpike
The weather was pretty chilly on this Monday and even colder weather is in store, but it was not a lot of fun for motorists in our region back on December 18th and 19th, 2009.
Government Technology
West Virginia Moves Ahead With Digital Vehicle Registration, Titles
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently announced that the state will be digitizing vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations in the first quarter of 2023. According to a spokesperson from the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the process would significantly lessen the time it takes...
WSAZ
Gov. Justice announces $6k raise for WVDNR police officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At an event announcing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) new K-9 Program, Gov. Jim Justice announced a $6,000 pay raise for all WVDNR police officers. The wage increase will take effect immediately and will apply to all active WVDNR police officers and new...
WVDNR police officers receive surprise $6,000 raise
Effective immediately, all West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police officers, now and forever, will receive a $6,000 pay raise.
WSAZ
W.Va. DNR Police add K-9 unit to force
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in 125 years, West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources now has a K-9 unit on its police force. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog, joined DNR Police Col. Bobby Cales at a ceremony Tuesday in Charleston. The colonel said the K-9 officers could serve a critical role in protecting families across the state.
These are the top-rated Airbnbs in West Virginia
If you're looking to stay in an Airbnb in almost heaven West Virginia, here is a list of the top-rated listings in the state in each major category.
Police in West Virginia pull drivers over, but give gift cards instead of tickets
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) pulled people over Saturday for broken taillights, expired plates and other offenses. But, instead of getting a ticket, people received gift cards. This was through the 21577 Foundation led by Walter Hall. He says this was a great way to spread holiday cheer. “It’s a […]
WSAZ
Families weigh in on Frontier phone and internet problems
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every day we make phone calls and go online without giving it much thought, but families who live on Sewell Circle in St. Albans said they never know what will be working. Beverly Gikas said in the past three months, they’ve dealt with static on...
All West Virginia counties under State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm
A State of Preparedness was declared for all 55 West Virginia counties on Tuesday ahead of a winter storm that is forecast to hit the state on Wednesday.
West Virginia to become first state to provide vehicle titles in digital format
(The Center Square) – Starting next year, West Virginia will become the first state in the nation to completely digitize vehicle titles and launch an online process to obtain vehicle registrations, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
West Virginia gas reaches pre-Ukraine invasion prices
West Virginians, and most of the U.S., are actually seeing gas prices drop to lower than last year and from before the price spike when Russia invaded Ukraine.
WSAZ
Crews prepare for power outages in Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High winds are expected to be unrelenting later on this week, lasting well into the weekend. That means the potential for power outages. Power crews in Ohio say they’re already preparing for what’s to come. “The line crews in particular are making sure...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for December 16
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
WSAZ
Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va., (WSAZ) - A man who had pleaded guilty to federal charges for a shooting at a downtown Huntington bar that injured seven people in January 2020 was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison. Kymoni Davis, who’s is his early 30s, of Redford, Michigan, was a three-time convicted...
Metro News
Frontier’s improvement plan includes better maintenance of copper network and batteries
Frontier West Virginia has told state regulators that it has several steps to improve service. The telecommunications company submitted an action plan last week to the state Public Service Commission in response to an ongoing probe. The PSC noted earlier this year that Frontier has not been providing adequate telephone service to West Virginia customers.
West Virginia Governor says he will create bill to ban all apps owned by Chinese Government, including TikTok
(WTRF) During his media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he plans to create a bill that will ban all apps owned by the Chinese Government on West Virginia Government devices. That includes TikTok. Gov. Justice said on Tuesday that he received a letter from State Senator Ryan Weld requesting that Gov. Justice ban […]
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
