West Virginia K-9 Search and Rescue warns about phishing scam

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia K-9 Search and Rescue, Inc. says a scammer or phisher has been using the nonprofit’s identity to scam others out of dogs. The scammers are falsely using the organization’s email address, the administrator’s name and the K-9’s names. Anyone who receives a text or email message like this should […]
West Virginia Moves Ahead With Digital Vehicle Registration, Titles

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently announced that the state will be digitizing vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations in the first quarter of 2023. According to a spokesperson from the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the process would significantly lessen the time it takes...
Gov. Justice announces $6k raise for WVDNR police officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At an event announcing the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) new K-9 Program, Gov. Jim Justice announced a $6,000 pay raise for all WVDNR police officers. The wage increase will take effect immediately and will apply to all active WVDNR police officers and new...
W.Va. DNR Police add K-9 unit to force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in 125 years, West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources now has a K-9 unit on its police force. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog, joined DNR Police Col. Bobby Cales at a ceremony Tuesday in Charleston. The colonel said the K-9 officers could serve a critical role in protecting families across the state.
Families weigh in on Frontier phone and internet problems

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Every day we make phone calls and go online without giving it much thought, but families who live on Sewell Circle in St. Albans said they never know what will be working. Beverly Gikas said in the past three months, they’ve dealt with static on...
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
Crews prepare for power outages in Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High winds are expected to be unrelenting later on this week, lasting well into the weekend. That means the potential for power outages. Power crews in Ohio say they’re already preparing for what’s to come. “The line crews in particular are making sure...
Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., (WSAZ) - A man who had pleaded guilty to federal charges for a shooting at a downtown Huntington bar that injured seven people in January 2020 was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison. Kymoni Davis, who’s is his early 30s, of Redford, Michigan, was a three-time convicted...
The Myrtle Beach Bowl on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks to about economic development, the “tripledemic”, football and the Respect for Marriage Act. Mark Curtis talks to Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about economic development in the Mountain State. Dr. Hoyt Burdick, M.D., Mountain Health Network comes on […]
