fox7austin.com

Firefighters rescue 'adventurous' dog from Austin garbage truck

AUSTIN, Texas - An ‘adventurous’ dog named Reba went for the ride of her life on board an Austin Recycles garbage truck. According to a Facebook post by the Austin Fire Department, the truck's driver, Kenneth Perkins, was emptying a trash cart when he saw a tail go past his camera.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road

A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Armadillo Christmas Bazaar returns for 47th year

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is back for the 47th year and it's indoors again for the first time since 2019. This year there will be nearly 200 artists and vendors as well as live music from some of the best in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view

AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

5 new businesses open in Round Rock

The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Five Round Rock businesses across various industries opened their doors or began offering services in December. 1. A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

How to prepare for the freezing weather

The Austin area is expected to have a hard freeze this week and now is the time to get prepared. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more on what the experts suggest.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Confusion All Around: What Is This Petition Issue In Austin, Texas?

A petition in Austin has recently brought of attention, both wanted and unwanted by certain members of the city. The petition, first started by Equity Action Texas, has one goal in mind. The Petition Explained. Back in August, Equity Action Texas put together the Austin Police Police Oversight Act. Totaling...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown

The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Diagon Alley ATX brings holiday magic to spectators, local charities

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a Harry Potter themed house in Southwest Austin that is making the holidays magic for spectators and local charities. Diagon Alley ATX is a home in Circle C displaying features from several buildings in the Hogwarts castle complex, including the widely recognized Great Hall, Marble Staircase Tower, and The Astronomy Tower.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

CapMetro police force coming to North Austin office park

Capital Metro has secured the location of its first police department headquarters — a nondescript building in a North Austin office park — and is ready to spend millions on rent and renovations to expand the transit agency’s mission into law enforcement. The move to put more...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze

AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin weather: How to protect your home from this week's arctic blast

AUSTIN, Texas - When it comes to protecting pipes, a little water can go a long way. "So what you’re looking for is just a drop or two every few seconds," said Vic Fredlund, HVAC manager at Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical. "It’s not a lot of water, but it’s enough to keep water moving in the pipe and not enough to have a detrimental effect on your water bill."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend

AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
AUSTIN, TX

