Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Related
fox7austin.com
Firefighters rescue 'adventurous' dog from Austin garbage truck
AUSTIN, Texas - An ‘adventurous’ dog named Reba went for the ride of her life on board an Austin Recycles garbage truck. According to a Facebook post by the Austin Fire Department, the truck's driver, Kenneth Perkins, was emptying a trash cart when he saw a tail go past his camera.
CBS Austin
Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road
A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
KENS 5
Residents in rural Austin neighborhood fighting plans for large concert venue
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A California developer is looking to bring a new concert venue to the Austin area. But some neighbors say they don't want it and are working together to fight the plans. Just north of Dripping Springs sits a small Austin neighborhood nestled in Hays County...
Flood conditions in Austin area Monday morning
A moderate Flood Advisory was issued for Travis County just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning until 10:30 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar returns for 47th year
The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is back for the 47th year and it's indoors again for the first time since 2019. This year there will be nearly 200 artists and vendors as well as live music from some of the best in Austin.
fox7austin.com
New rooftop restaurant in Austin offers delicious meals with an amazing view
AUSTIN, Texas - A new rooftop restaurant called Nido opened to the public in late October, offering internationally-inspired cuisine with incredible city views. Nido offers breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner at its location at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake on Riverside Dr. The seasonal menu includes dishes such as...
5 new businesses open in Round Rock
The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Five Round Rock businesses across various industries opened their doors or began offering services in December. 1. A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on...
fox7austin.com
How to prepare for the freezing weather
The Austin area is expected to have a hard freeze this week and now is the time to get prepared. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has more on what the experts suggest.
Texas Football: Every 2023 commit that is expected to sign early
In a little bit less than 24 hours, the expected early signees (a good portion of which will be early enrollees) with the 2023 Texas football recruiting class will be able to officially sign on the dotted line. This is always an exciting time for the Longhorns faithful to see...
90 days of new management: How the ARCH has changed since Cali-based company’s takeover
AUSTIN (KXAN)– It’s been 90 days since Urban Alchemy took over the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH), and there has been a lot of change. You may notice one before you even walk inside: Fewer people loitering around the building. “We worked and built relationships with the residents who were encamped around the […]
Confusion All Around: What Is This Petition Issue In Austin, Texas?
A petition in Austin has recently brought of attention, both wanted and unwanted by certain members of the city. The petition, first started by Equity Action Texas, has one goal in mind. The Petition Explained. Back in August, Equity Action Texas put together the Austin Police Police Oversight Act. Totaling...
Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown
The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
fox7austin.com
Diagon Alley ATX brings holiday magic to spectators, local charities
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a Harry Potter themed house in Southwest Austin that is making the holidays magic for spectators and local charities. Diagon Alley ATX is a home in Circle C displaying features from several buildings in the Hogwarts castle complex, including the widely recognized Great Hall, Marble Staircase Tower, and The Astronomy Tower.
kut.org
CapMetro police force coming to North Austin office park
Capital Metro has secured the location of its first police department headquarters — a nondescript building in a North Austin office park — and is ready to spend millions on rent and renovations to expand the transit agency’s mission into law enforcement. The move to put more...
'I was a nervous wreck': We found the couple who got engaged at H-E-B
Yes, they met there.
KVUE
Three ways to protect your home during the Arctic freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — With temperatures expected to drop below freezing this week, you may have to protect your home. Master plumber for Reliant Plumbing Jason Oliphant said there are few simple ways to try to prevent your pipe from freezing, including letting your water faucets drip a little bit.
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: How to protect your home from this week's arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - When it comes to protecting pipes, a little water can go a long way. "So what you’re looking for is just a drop or two every few seconds," said Vic Fredlund, HVAC manager at Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical. "It’s not a lot of water, but it’s enough to keep water moving in the pipe and not enough to have a detrimental effect on your water bill."
fox7austin.com
8 people killed in crashes around Austin area this past weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a deadly weekend on Central Texas roads. According to Austin police, eight people were killed in crashes in the Austin area between Friday night and early Monday morning. "It certainly was a busy weekend for both fatal and serious injury collisions," said Capt. Darren...
2023 predictions for Austin real estate
Real estate experts explain what Austin home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices rise in 2023.
What’s Better Than HEB? How About A Massive Two Story HEB!
There is nothing more Texas than HEB and now after three years in the making, we can say there is nothing bigger in Texas than HEB! A two story HEB that is!. It's the first multi-story HEB in Austin and it's scheduled to open in Austin, February 2023. HEB is...
Comments / 0