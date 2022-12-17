ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity

A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man accused of shooting, killing woman in Orange County arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for shooting and killing a woman in Orange County has been arrested in Brevard County, according to the sheriff’s office. Orange County deputies announced the arrest of Jonathan Self, 38, on Monday. Records show Self was booked into the Brevard County lock-up on Sunday on an out-of-county warrant.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness woman arrested for aggravated assault with an axe

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 17, after she threatened to “smash” the victim’s face in while wielding an axe. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them the defendant, 58-year-old Kelly...
INVERNESS, FL
Golf Digest

Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Woman shot near Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 50s was shot near Orlando Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard at around 9:49 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting in the area. [TRENDING: Food...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man with criminal history arrested with pair of brass knuckles

A Wildwood man with a criminal history was arrested with a pair of brass knuckles in his flatbed truck. Michael Allen Wolfe, 32, was driving the Chevy truck at 10:50 a.m. Monday on County Road 205 at County Road 230B when he was pulled over for an equipment violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, a deputy spotted the brass knuckles hanging from a key chain in the truck’s ignition.
WILDWOOD, FL

