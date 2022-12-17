Read full article on original website
Florida Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident Turns Violent, Leading To Shots Fired
A Florida man has been arrested after a road rage incident escalated to violence, leading to a shooting. On Monday morning, around 6:45 a.m., a road rage incident occurred between two vehicles traveling eastbound on W SR 40, approaching SW 60th Ave. Police say one
YAHOO!
Teens no longer charged with murder in Ocala grocery store parking lot shooting
Prosecutors have dropped second-degree murder charges against two teenage boys accused of being involved in the shooting death of a young man earlier this year. Instead, the teens will be charged with a form of burglary of a conveyance while a third, older co-defendant is charged with second-degree murder. One...
mycbs4.com
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Gainesville, suspect behind bars
Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on SW 26th Drive. The incident happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. GPD received a call about a person that was stabbed outside. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim with a stab wound. Police transported the man to...
Woman shot to death at Altamonte Springs apartment complex
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday. Officers said they were called around 4:33 a.m. for a shooting at an apartment on Ballard Street. First responders said they found Brandi Jiles, 35, shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police...
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested in battle over garage filled to capacity
A Summerfield woman was arrested in a battle with her man friend over their garage being filled to capacity. Jaymie Lynn Cimmino, 50, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after allegedly slapping her man friend at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at their home, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Police looking for 17-year-old suspect in weekend shooting at apartment complex
Police are looking for a teen suspect in a weekend shooting at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. Several teens had been hanging out Saturday in an apartment at The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a fight broke out and spilled out into the parking lot, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Owner of popular local restaurant arrested after alleged altercation with employee
The owner of a popular local restaurant was arrested after an alleged altercation with an employee. Danielle Leah Lofley, 49, owner of the Big Bass Grill in Lake Panasoffkee, was taken into custody Monday on a charge of battery, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Altamonte Springs man accused of violently kidnapping sister, nephew, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Altamonte Springs man was arrested Saturday after violently kidnapping his sister and her 6-year-old son back in November, according to police. Police said that 22-year-old Romello Smith was being visited by his sister on Nov. 16 around 1:30 a.m. at his apartment. [TRENDING: It’s...
WESH
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
click orlando
Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a...
click orlando
Man accused of shooting, killing woman in Orange County arrested
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for shooting and killing a woman in Orange County has been arrested in Brevard County, according to the sheriff’s office. Orange County deputies announced the arrest of Jonathan Self, 38, on Monday. Records show Self was booked into the Brevard County lock-up on Sunday on an out-of-county warrant.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness woman arrested for aggravated assault with an axe
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 17, after she threatened to “smash” the victim’s face in while wielding an axe. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them the defendant, 58-year-old Kelly...
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
ocala-news.com
Citra woman arrested after being accused of choking female victim during argument over bills
A 48-year-old Citra woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of using her hands and arm to choke a female victim during an argument over bills. On Friday, December 16, an MCSO deputy responded to a local hospital in reference to a domestic...
click orlando
Woman shot near Orlando, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 50s was shot near Orlando Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard at around 9:49 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting in the area. [TRENDING: Food...
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
click orlando
WATCH: Surveillance video shows SUV slam into Orlando GameStop during burglary
ORLANDO, Fla. – Surveillance video released Tuesday shows an early morning burglary at an Orlando GameStop where crooks used an SUV to smash through the front entrance of the building. The break-in happened Monday around 3 a.m. at the GameStop located at 2907 E. Colonial Drive near Orlando Fashion...
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
click orlando
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in serious condition after being shot in Orange County, deputies said. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 13000 block of Bayview Isle Drive on Sunday at 3:23 a.m. in reference to a shooting. [TRENDING: ‘Toby did...
villages-news.com
Wildwood man with criminal history arrested with pair of brass knuckles
A Wildwood man with a criminal history was arrested with a pair of brass knuckles in his flatbed truck. Michael Allen Wolfe, 32, was driving the Chevy truck at 10:50 a.m. Monday on County Road 205 at County Road 230B when he was pulled over for an equipment violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. During the traffic stop, a deputy spotted the brass knuckles hanging from a key chain in the truck’s ignition.
