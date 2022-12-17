Texans place CB Derek Stingley, RB Dameon Pierce on IR

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans placed rookie cornerback Derek Stingley and rookie running back Dameon Pierce on injured reserve.

Pierce suffered an ankle injury in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys in the Texans' 27-23 loss.

The 2022 fourth round rookie out of Florida was an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year contender. He was seventh in the NFL in rushing (939) heading into Week 14, led all rookies in scrimmage yards with 1,104 (16th most in the NFL) and has scored five total touchdowns. He was also fourth in rushing yards after contact (506).

Pierce was the lone bright spot on a struggling Texans offense that averaged 16 points per game, 30th in the NFL.

Stingley, the Texans' No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft, was their No. 1 cornerback throughout the season. But the former LSU standout suffered a hamstring injury against the New York Giants on Nov. 13 and hasn't played since.

Stingley had five pass breakups, a sack and an interception. When targeting Stingley, quarterbacks had a passer rating of 70 and completed 55% of their passes.