FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prisonDon JohnsonKeystone Heights, FL
There May Not be Snow, but Gainesville Offers Plenty for the Holidays.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
saturdaydownsouth.com
Early Signing Day Primer: What you need to know about Florida's 2023 class
Florida is set to put a holiday bow on Billy Napier’s first full recruiting cycle in Gainesville, beginning with Early Signing Day on Wednesday. The Gators already have 21 commitments in Napier’s “bump” class, and remain in play for a few targets set to make their decisions when the signing period opens Wednesday. Napier’s current class ranks 11th nationally in the 247 composite and 5th in the SEC, behind Alabama, archrival Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.
WR Tyree Patterson Flips From Florida to UCF
Former Florida commit Tyree Patterson quickly flips his pledge to UCF.
saturdaydownsouth.com
If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong
As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands commitment from OL, key in-state prospect for class of 2023
Nebraska is still putting the pieces together for Matt Rhule’s initial recruiting class with the Huskers. On Monday, the program landed a pledge from another in-state prospect ahead of the Early Signing Period. The player is Mason Goldman, a 3-star offensive lineman out of Gretna, Nebraska. Goldman first received...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gator great Lawrence Hatch talks life after football
In 1991, the Florida Gators won 10 games for the first time in school history under second-year head coach Steve Spurrier. The Gators also finished the season ranked in the top 10 for the fourth time in school history. Defensive back Lawrence Hatch was a key member of that team,...
Major Quarterback Transfer Announces Commitment To Nebraska
Nebraska football has added a major quarterback from the transfer portal. Former Georgia Tech signal caller Jeff Sims announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers tonight. Sims appeared in 24 games for the Yellow Jackets over the last three seasons. With Georgia Tech, Sims completed 364-of-633 passes for 4,464 yards, 30...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Billy Napier's first season at Florida
It’s almost always an up-and-down time in a coach’s first year at a new program, and Gators head coach Billy Napier’s first season at Florida did have its down moments. Napier’s team finished out the season at 6-7 with a 3-5 record in the conference. “I...
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
American Heritage star Mark Fletcher commits to Hurricanes over Florida
The Hurricanes picked up a major addition when a local star picked them over rival Florida. American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher committed to Miami on Sunday after considering UM and UF, joining the Hurricanes’ highly-rated recruiting class. Fletcher, who was previously committed to Ohio State, said after American Heritage’s loss to Miami Central (and future teammate Rueben Bain) in ...
wuft.org
Gainesville becomes first city in Florida to apply ‘fair chance hiring’ to private employers
Gainesville became the first city in Florida to pass a fair chance hiring ordinance that applies to private employers. Cheers followed the city commission’s unanimous final vote at Thursday’s meeting. The ordinance prevents potential employers – only those with 15 employees or more – from asking questions about...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus
The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested for pushing elderly woman, threatening her with hammer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after was accused of pushing an elderly woman and threatening to hit her with a hammer. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say on Monday afternoon they responded to an incident at a home on Southwest 12th Place and arrested Salaam Payton, 44.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A suspect was taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on SW 26th Drive, near SW 23rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
WCJB
Video shows Hamilton Co. deputy kneeling on Lake City resident’s neck
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is seeking medical attention and awaiting his arrest after being arrested and having his neck kneeled on by a Hamilton County school resource officer. Sylvester Warren and a group were asked to leave the Hamilton County versus Columbia County basketball game on...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man shot dead at The Point Apartments
A Gainesville man was shot and killed after an argument with his neighbor in an apartment complex three miles away from UF campus Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced. Law enforcement officials received a call at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon about gunshots at The Point Apartments, located at 3100 SW...
WCJB
Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
mycbs4.com
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Gainesville, suspect behind bars
Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on SW 26th Drive. The incident happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. GPD received a call about a person that was stabbed outside. When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim with a stab wound. Police transported the man to...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested after taking multiple alcohol bottles from hotel storage closet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Victoria Lane Woolsey, 37, was arrested last night and charged with burglary after allegedly taking alcohol bottles from a storage closet at the Stayable Select hotel to a vacant storage area, where she was sleeping. Woolsey, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was reportedly found...
