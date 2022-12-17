ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Early Signing Day Primer: What you need to know about Florida's 2023 class

Florida is set to put a holiday bow on Billy Napier’s first full recruiting cycle in Gainesville, beginning with Early Signing Day on Wednesday. The Gators already have 21 commitments in Napier’s “bump” class, and remain in play for a few targets set to make their decisions when the signing period opens Wednesday. Napier’s current class ranks 11th nationally in the 247 composite and 5th in the SEC, behind Alabama, archrival Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

If you're out on Billy Napier already, you're looking at this all wrong

As the final seconds ticked away on a Las Vegas Bowl beatdown, I could already picture the group of people who rushed to social media to vent about Billy Napier. This is a family friendly website, so I’ll spare you some of the exact language, but let’s just say Billy Napier’s name wasn’t exactly trending with the word “extension” or “raise” next to it. Yeah, that’s the expectation when a program as proud as Florida gets kicked in the teeth by Oregon State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands commitment from OL, key in-state prospect for class of 2023

Nebraska is still putting the pieces together for Matt Rhule’s initial recruiting class with the Huskers. On Monday, the program landed a pledge from another in-state prospect ahead of the Early Signing Period. The player is Mason Goldman, a 3-star offensive lineman out of Gretna, Nebraska. Goldman first received...
LINCOLN, NE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gator great Lawrence Hatch talks life after football

In 1991, the Florida Gators won 10 games for the first time in school history under second-year head coach Steve Spurrier. The Gators also finished the season ranked in the top 10 for the fourth time in school history. Defensive back Lawrence Hatch was a key member of that team,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Major Quarterback Transfer Announces Commitment To Nebraska

Nebraska football has added a major quarterback from the transfer portal. Former Georgia Tech signal caller Jeff Sims announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers tonight. Sims appeared in 24 games for the Yellow Jackets over the last three seasons. With Georgia Tech, Sims completed 364-of-633 passes for 4,464 yards, 30...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Linebacker de-commits from Huskers

It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
LINCOLN, NE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

American Heritage star Mark Fletcher commits to Hurricanes over Florida

The Hurricanes picked up a major addition when a local star picked them over rival Florida. American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher committed to Miami on Sunday after considering UM and UF, joining the Hurricanes’ highly-rated recruiting class. Fletcher, who was previously committed to Ohio State, said after American Heritage’s loss to Miami Central (and future teammate Rueben Bain) in ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Body found near Lake Alice on UF campus

The University of Florida Police Department (UFPD) is investigating a body found near the Lake Alice boat ramp on Sunday. UFPD received the report at around 1:30 p.m. of a person in the wooded area of 2600 Memorial Drive that appeared to be deceased. Law enforcement and EMS arrived and confirmed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect arrested in deadly stabbing in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A suspect was taken into custody following a deadly stabbing in Gainesville Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. on SW 26th Drive, near SW 23rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man shot dead at The Point Apartments

A Gainesville man was shot and killed after an argument with his neighbor in an apartment complex three miles away from UF campus Friday, the Gainesville Police Department announced. Law enforcement officials received a call at 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon about gunshots at The Point Apartments, located at 3100 SW...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Convicted felon arrested with loaded gun, drugs on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies found a man with a loaded gun on a Gainesville public bus while serving an arrest warrant. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Hall, 36, of Gainesville on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday. He was taken into custody while getting off an RTS bus in downtown Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy