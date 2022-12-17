Read full article on original website
JoJo Siwa And Avery Cyrus Just Broke Up, And Here's Why...
JoJo went public with Avery back in September after splitting from Kylie Prew.
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Other Celebs Recall Their Favorite Christmas Memory
With the holiday season upon us, some of country music's biggest and brightest stars are looking back at some of their favorite Christmas memories. PopCulture.com has a very merry round-up of special memories courtesy of superstars like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban as well as up-and-coming names on the country scene.
Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Gives a Glimpse of Tour Life With Him
Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rarely post about each other or their relationship online. However, Berlingeri, who’s been featured on a few of his songs, including “El Apagón” and “En Casita,” shared personal footage from his World’s Hottest Tour, which she was a part of.
Country Rock Band Reunites After Five Years Away
Fans of country rock will be happy to know that the landscape is growing full once again. That's because the popular favorite Uncle Lucius is back at it, choosing to return after a 5-year hiatus. According to Saving Country Music, Uncle Lucius is joining a slew of positive returns for...
Kelly Clarkson Recreates Beloved 'White Christmas' 'Sisters' Scene
Kelly Clarkson perfected a holiday classic with her "Kellyoke" tribute to White Christmas on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson and her backup singer Jessi Collins recreated the "Sisters" number made famous by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the beloved 1954 movie musical during Monday's episode of the daytime show – complete with the matching blue gowns and elegant feather fans.
‘Wednesday’ Star Gwendoline Christie Recalls Being “Embarrassed & Overwhelmed” In First Meeting With Tim Burton
Gwendoline Christie has starred in major franchises like Game of Thrones and Star Wars but the actor still gets star-struck by other Hollywood personalities. The Wednesday star recently recalled her first meeting with Tim Burton and detailed how awkward it was. Christie talked to WWD where she revealed that her agent messaged her telling her that Burton wanted to talk to her about participating in The Addams Family Netflix series. “I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized,” she told the publication. “And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something at least partially resembling a human...
JoJo Siwa Says She "Got Used for Views" and "Clout" in Cryptic Video
JoJo Siwa is putting a certain someone on blast. In a video posted to her mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Stories on Dec. 19, the superstar cryptically called out a person who she said took...
Justin Bieber Calls out Major Retailer for Allegedly Selling His Merch Without His Approval
Justin Bieber is not going to be wishing anyone at H&M a Merry Christmas. The singer went after the fast-fashion retailer for allegedly selling a merchandise collection with his name and likeness. He warned fans against buying the clothing because it was made without his approval. "I didn't approve any...
'Big Brother' Star Claps Back at Fan Shaming Her for Returning to Hooters Job
Big Brother and The Challenge star Alyssa Lopez immediately shut down critics after being shaded for returning to her job at Hooters. The Big Brother Season 23 player responded to a Twitter user Sunday who wrote that a "certain person" was back working at the restaurant, tagging her season of the CBS competition show and adding a laughing emoji.
Megan Fox Channels 2000s Trends in Pink Faux-Feathers, Micro Mini Skirt & Platform Heels With Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox was spotted walking alongside her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles yesterday, the “Jennifer’s Body” star clad in a pretty pink ensemble that evoked the 2000s. Fox was clad in a baby blue bustier top adorned with vertical pink floral detailing, the daring style layered underneath a pink cardigan trimmed with faux-feathers. On bottom, Fox sported a silver sequined micro mini skirt that had a mirrored almost reflective quality that caught the camera’s flash, making the “Transformers” actress sparkle with each step. Fox accessorized maximally, as she usually does, with a pink faux-fur mini bag that matched her feather...
Yet Another Major Broadway Show Is Closing
Another Broadway show is closing its doors. Variety reported that Almost Famous is coming to an end after a fairly short run. It's not the only show that's received the axe as of late, as K-Pop: The Musical, A Strange Loop, Into the Woods, and Ain't No Mo have all received the news that they're going to end.
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Debuts Edgy New Hairstyle With Metallic Waist Trainer Look
Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. It's Wednesday Addams like you've never seen her before. Jenna Ortega, who plays the title character on the Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, has debuted an edgy new look. The brunette actress traded in her medium-length locks for a sassy, chopped, layered bob. In a Dec. 16 Instagram post and appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 20-year-old showcases her new hairstyle while wearing a metallic, chained waist-trainer over a black, semi-sheer, white collared maxi dress with black platform pumps.
Latto Channels Mrs. Claus in Sparkling Red Minidress & 6-Inch Platform Boots for ‘Christmas in Clayco’
Latto looked festive as she arrived for her “Christmas in Clayco” at Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center in Jonesboro, Ga. on Dec. 18. The “Big Energy” singer channeled Mrs. Claus with a sparkling red off-the-shoulder minidress that featured white fur lining around the neckline, cuffs, and at the bottom of the voluminous skirt. A black leather belt accentuated her waist with a red gemstone embellishment sitting at the center. Latto kept the attention on the Mrs. Claus-inspired dress with a pair of red gloves and diamond studs. Latto kept her blond hair in a curled updo complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured winged eyeliner...
