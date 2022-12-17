ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter Cassidy, 29, Expecting 1st Child With Husband Ben Wierda

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: @ParisaMichelle / SplashNews.com

Kathie Lee Gifford is going to have another grandchild! The 69-year-old former talk show host’s daughter Cassidy Gifford, 29, is expecting her first child with her husband Ben Wierda. The mom-to-be shared the exciting news with a holiday-themed Instagram post on Dec. 16. “A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023 🙏 Jeremiah 1:5,” she wrote alongside a cute photo of three Christmas stockings, including one tiny one, hanging above a fireplace.

Once Cassidy shared the post, it didn’t take long for her followers to comment their congratulations and other kind words. “What happy happy news!” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Sending you so much love.” A third called the baby news “incredible” and a fourth shared, “Congratulations. I remember when your mom was pregnant with you.”

Kathie Lee also shared the same photo Cassidy shared and added her own loving caption. “Beyond thrilled for my darling girl @cassidygiff and @letsgetwierda What a sweet blessing this is for our family🤍,” it read.

Cassidy at a previous event. (@ParisaMichelle / SplashNews.com)

Cassidy’s pregnancy announcement comes just over two years since she and Ben got married back in June 2020. The lovebirds had a memorable backyard wedding that included a lot of outdoor fun. Kathie Lee expressed her joy by sharing an Instagram photo of herself posing on top of a tractor and captioned it with, “When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!”

Cassidy and Ben’s first child will be the second grandchild for Kathie Lee. The star is already a doting grandmother to her son Cody Gifford and his wife Erika‘s son Frank, who was born in May. “My heart is bursting. Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!” Kathie Lee wrote alongside a photo of the new parents posing with their bundle of joy in the hospital at the time. Frank was named after Cody’s father and Kathie Lee’s former husband, Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

