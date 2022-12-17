ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Ferris State wins second straight Division II football title

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPO7K_0jmJCCyh00

MCKINNEY, Texas -- Carson Gulker scored on three short runs, Sidney McCloud had a pick-six, and Ferris State rolled past Colorado School of Mines 41-14 on Saturday to successfully defend its NCAA Division II national championship.

Ferris (14-1) was in its third national title game in four years, winning its first title last year to complete a 14-0 season. This was the Bulldogs' eighth straight trip to the playoffs.

Gulker scored on a 2-yard run to complete a seven-play, 79-yard drive for a first-quarter score, then the Bulldogs followed with a 20-point second quarter on Eddie Jewett's field goals of 33 and 22 yards, CJ Jefferson's 19-yard run to finish an eight-play, 75-yard drive, and McCloud's 31-yard return in the final minute of the half for a 27-0 lead.

The Orediggers (13-3) didn't score until there was just over a minute left in the third quarter on John Matocha's 10-yard pass to Michael Zeman.

Gulker restored the 27-point lead with a 1-yard run to finish a nine-play, 75-yard drive early in the fourth quarter, and after Matocha's second touchdown pass, Gulker added a 6-yard score.

Ferris State's Mylik Mitchell was 14-of-18 passing for 170 yards, Marcus Taylor rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries, and Jefferson had 95 total yards on 10 touches.

The Bulldogs outgained the Orediggers 426-222 while their defense allowed only 4 rushing yards and had six sacks.

Matocha, who won the Harlon Hill Award as Division II's most outstanding player, was 22-of-38 passing for 218 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado LB, 3-star prospect for 2023, decommits from Nebraska

One piece of Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class has reopened his recruitment just a few days ahead of the Early Signing Period opening up. The player is Hayden Moore, a 3-star linebacker out of Aurora, Colorado with Power 5 offers from around the country. He was to the Huskers since June but decided to reopen his recruitment and decommit from Nebraska on Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
99.9 The Point

In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?

With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN

ESPN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy