Chicago Cubs sign Dansby Swanson to $177 million contract

Dansby Swanson is signing with the Chicago Cubs, becoming the last All-Star shortstop to come off the board following a bidding war between multiple MLB teams.

Swanson earned his first selection to the MLB All-Star Game in 2022, behind a breakout season at the plate and his emergence as one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball. The 28-year-old quickly priced himself out of the Atlanta Braves comfort zone

Dansby Swanson stats (2022): .277 average, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 18 SB, .776 OPS

As first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN , Swanson is signing with the Cubs. It’s a seven-year deal worth $177 million and includes a no-trade clause, according to MLB insider Kiley McDaniel .

Chicago missed out on many of its top targets early in free agency. Xander Bogaerts signed a massive deal with the San Diego Padres , leaving the Cubs with a smaller pool of All-Star shortstops. Once Carlos Correa turned down Chicago for the San Francisco Giants, Jed Hoyer quickly had to pivot to Swanson.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers showed late interest in Swanson, it ultimately came down to the Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox. Thanks to Chicago’s offer and family ties to the region, Wrigley Field finally has its next star.

The Cubs always seemed like the perfect landing spot for Swanson. Mallory Pugh Swanson, Dansby’s wife, is a star for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League. After managing a long-distance relationship at times over the years, they’ll finally be in the same city year-round.

Swanson, the 2022 Gold Glove Award recipient, will provide immediate defensive help in the middle infield. He ranked first among shortstops in Outs Above Average with a 21.4 Def and 9 Defensive Runs Saved.

Paired with Nico Hoerner, the Cubs will now have one of the best middle-infield pairings in MLB defensively. Heading into a new era with restrictions on the shift, it’s a significant addition that will deliver huge rewards for Chicago’s pitchers.

