ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs sign Dansby Swanson to $177 million contract

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEHtc_0jmJC0TE00

Dansby Swanson is signing with the Chicago Cubs, becoming the last All-Star shortstop to come off the board following a bidding war between multiple MLB teams.

Swanson earned his first selection to the MLB All-Star Game in 2022, behind a breakout season at the plate and his emergence as one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball. The 28-year-old quickly priced himself out of the Atlanta Braves comfort zone

  • Dansby Swanson stats (2022): .277 average, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 18 SB, .776 OPS

As first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN , Swanson is signing with the Cubs. It’s a seven-year deal worth $177 million and includes a no-trade clause, according to MLB insider Kiley McDaniel .

Also Read:
Highest paid MLB players in 2023: Aaron Judge contract makes history

Chicago missed out on many of its top targets early in free agency. Xander Bogaerts signed a massive deal with the San Diego Padres , leaving the Cubs with a smaller pool of All-Star shortstops. Once Carlos Correa turned down Chicago for the San Francisco Giants, Jed Hoyer quickly had to pivot to Swanson.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers showed late interest in Swanson, it ultimately came down to the Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox. Thanks to Chicago’s offer and family ties to the region, Wrigley Field finally has its next star.

Also Read:
8 MLB free agency winners and losers, including the New York Yankees and Mets

The Cubs always seemed like the perfect landing spot for Swanson. Mallory Pugh Swanson, Dansby’s wife, is a star for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League. After managing a long-distance relationship at times over the years, they’ll finally be in the same city year-round.

Swanson, the 2022 Gold Glove Award recipient, will provide immediate defensive help in the middle infield. He ranked first among shortstops in Outs Above Average with a 21.4 Def and 9 Defensive Runs Saved.

Paired with Nico Hoerner, the Cubs will now have one of the best middle-infield pairings in MLB defensively. Heading into a new era with restrictions on the shift, it’s a significant addition that will deliver huge rewards for Chicago’s pitchers.

Also Read:
MLB mock draft 2023: Round 1 predictions, top prospects in 2023 MLB Draft

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market

Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent

After duking it out in this year’s NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are duking it out once again in the free agent marketplace. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the battle for reliever Seth Lugo’s services appears to between the Dodgers and Padres. Heyman does... The post Dodgers, Padres reportedly battling for 1 free agent appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy on New MLB Postseason Format

The expanded format adopted last season could benefit the Texas Rangers if they're able to contend in 2023. If Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was skeptical of the new expanded postseason, he doesn’t appear to be now. ESPN.com surveyed Major League managers on a variety of topics at the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy