Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, savors snowy Bills win
Brittany Williams savored every moment of this snowy victory Saturday. The longtime girlfriend of Bills quarterback Josh Allen cheered on Buffalo this weekend at Highmark Stadium, where the AFC powerhouse punched their ticket to the postseason with a 32-29 win over their division rival Dolphins. In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, Williams is seen playing in the snow while bundled up in a vibrant red ensemble. Allen went completed 25 of 40 attempts for 304 yards and four touchdowns. Kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 25-yard field goal attempt as time expired to help Buffalo seal its fourth consecutive...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
How will RB David Montgomery fare in free agency?
Bears running back David Montgomery will soon experience the challenges of a free-agent running back in today’s NFL. A third-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Montgomery is currently in a contract year for a team that may not have reason to commit to him long-term. The final few games of the season could determine how the next stage of Montgomery’s career plays out.
Vikings sign former first-round QB to practice squad
This deal makes Minnesota the seventh franchise which Rosen has been a member of in his relatively brief NFL career. The 10th overall pick in 2018, his time in Arizona only lasted one season. That campaign saw him put up underwhelming numbers (55.2% completion percentage, 11:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio) as the Cardinals finished at the bottom of the NFL.
Texas RB Bijan Robinson declares for NFL Draft
Robinson was an immediate contributor for the Longhorns in his freshman campaign, rushing for 703 yards and four touchdowns. He also displayed a dual-threat ability by adding 196 yards and a pair of scores through the air. That production continued the following year, when the 6-foot, 215-pounder topped 1,000 rushing yards and recorded double-digit touchdowns for the first time.
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Report: Matt Rhule Attempting To Hire Prominent Texas High School Football Coach
As is the case for any prominent D1 hiring, the pressure will be on Matt Rhule to reimagine the Nebraska Cornhuskers' culture. If Tuesday's report from Zach Barnett of Football Scoop is any indication, Rhule won't be afraid to make hires from unorthodox sources as he settles in at Nebraska. ...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Astros Release 2018 Second-Round Pick, Four Other Prospects
Jayson Schroeder pitched in 70 games in four minor league seasons in the Houston Astros system.
Report: 49ers designate DT Javon Kinlaw for return
The 49ers have not given up on the former first-round pick helping their cause again this season. They are opening the third-year defensive tackle’s practice window, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area tweets. This return designation will give the 49ers up to three weeks to evaluate Kinlaw in practice.
Saints place G Cesar Ruiz on IR
Although Ruiz played all 55 of New Orleans’ offensive snaps against Atlanta in Week 15, the former first-round pick will be shut down with a foot injury. He would not be able to return until the divisional round of the playoffs. The Saints are still vying for the NFC South title, even at 5-9, but this transaction will probably end Ruiz’s third season.
No. 3 Houston opposes McNeese after attention-grabbing win
Third-ranked Houston has its sights set on another deep NCAA Tournament run but doesn’t always feel it receives the proper
OBJ ‘Timetable’ for Bills Vs. Cowboys Signing Revealed by Von Miller
Buffalo Bills edge rusher and former teammate of Odell Beckham has given his thoughts on where things stand with the free agent wide receiver.
Giants waive LB Tae Crowder
A 17-game starter last season and a full-time defender to start the 2022 campaign, Tae Crowder is now on the waiver wire. The Giants cut the third-year linebacker Tuesday. This continues a quick tumble for the former seventh-round success story. The Giants benched Crowder in Week 10 and, after not...
Texas' high school football championships: What we love, and what to change
State title games in Arlington have become a tradition. Should it stay that way?
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers shoulder injury, could miss multiple games
The Eagles are the 15th team since the 1970 merger to start 13-1. Their September win over the Vikings currently gives them a three-game lead in the NFC’s home-field advantage race. This would allow for caution regarding injured players, and Jalen Hurts‘ status has now come up on this front.
NFL warns teams, urges patience in firing coaches, executives
It’s become an annual tradition in the NFL known as Black Monday. The day after the regular season concludes, teams who are upset with the result of their season in one way or another will part ways with head coaches, assistant coaches, or team executives. The carnage isn’t reserved only for Black Monday, though. All throughout the season coaches and other staff are in danger of losing their jobs if it is deemed they have underperformed.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Robert Saleh’s insane Zach Wilson quote
The New York Jets drafted rookie quarterback Zach Wilson as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While he initially emerged as the team’s starting quarterback, it didn’t take long for the team to bench him in favor of current starter Mike White this year.
The Crawfish Boxes
Oops! All Astros: Kasey Ford
We’re reviewing all 316 players in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. Kasey Ford is a six-foot-six, 275 lb. right-handed pitcher from Logan, UT. Born on January 10, 1998, he signed with the Astros through free agency on July 20, 2021 after going undrafted out of Kansas State University. In five collegiate seasons, he was 13-10 with a 5.41 ERA, a 1.590 WHIP, and 6.9 K/9.
Are The Astros Even Better Than They Were This Past Season?
Are The Astros Even Better Than They Were This Past Season?
