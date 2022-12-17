ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma posts wire-to-wire win over Central Arkansas

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zOyHR_0jmJBvDp00

Jacob Groves scored a career-high 26 points to lead Oklahoma to an 87-66 victory over visiting Central Arkansas on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners (8-3) hadn’t scored more than 78 points in their first 10 games.

Groves was 10 of 13 from the floor and 4 of 6 on 3-pointers as Oklahoma shot 63.6 percent from the floor (35 of 55).

The Sooners have shot better than 50 percent seven times this season. Over the last three games, Oklahoma is shooting 59.7 percent from the field, shooting at least 57 percent each time.

The Sooners turned the ball over just three fewer times than the Bears, but Oklahoma took advantage of the turnovers much more often, scoring 21 points off Central Arkansas’ 13 turnovers.

Oklahoma also outscored the Bears (5-6) in the paint 48-22.

Grant Sherfield added 17 points for the Sooners, while Tanner Groves had 14. Milos Uzan had nine assists.

Oklahoma led wire-to-wire, jumping out to a 16-4 lead just more than seven minutes in thanks to a burst from Jacob Groves. He hit a layup and back-to-back 3-pointers in a one-minute span early to give the Sooners a bit of breathing room.

Oklahoma led by as many as 28 in the first half, with Jacob Groves pouring it on once more, scoring nine consecutive points during a 13-0 run that put them up 49-21 late in the first half. A 9-0 Bears run cut into the big lead just before the break.

C.J. Noland broke that run with a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sooners a 52-30 lead at the half, the most Oklahoma has scored in a half this season.

Jacob Groves scored 19 points in the first half.

Central Arkansas cut the deficit to 13 in the second half but could not get any closer.

Camren Hunter led the Bears with 18 points.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma’s Newest Commit to Choose OU

Oklahoma’s Bedlam victory — and everything that went into it — left an impression on the Sooners’ newest verbal commit. “A big impression,” said Kendel Dolby. Dolby, a junior college All-American in the 2023 recruiting class, was among the dozens of recruits who watched OU beat OSU 28-13 on Saturday night. He told AllSooners that he loved his visit so much he wasted zero time in pledging to Brent Venables and the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Add Five-Star Transfer in Verhulst

NORMAN – Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of consensus top-15 recruit in the 2021 class Payton Verhulst on Sunday. The 6-1 guard transferred to Oklahoma from the University of Louisville and will be eligible for the 2023-24 season. "We are really excited to welcome...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Preparation is key as Oklahomans brace for cold temperatures

As extremely cold weather moves into the state this week, many Oklahomans are looking for ways to keep themselves, their homes and their vehicles safe and warm. Local officials and businesses offer tips for weathering the cold. The National Weather Service in Norman has already issued a Wind Chill Watch...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
St. Joseph Post

Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy