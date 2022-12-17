7-year-old girl abused, german shepherd found in deplorable condition in Laurel County arrest

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A seven-year-old girl was the victim of alleged physical abuse by a 30-year-old man, according to authorities.

The Laurel County Sherif f ‘s Office arrested Robert Smallwood, 30, off of Copley Road near London after investigations from two agencies.

Authorities said a female german shepherd was found behind the residence and was found to be in “deplorable condition” due to nearly six months of improper treatment.

The dog was removed from the premises by animal control and Smallwood was charged with second-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12.

He is currently being lodged at the Laurel County Detention Center.

