Laurel County, KY

7-year-old girl abused, german shepherd found in deplorable condition in Laurel County arrest

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
 3 days ago

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A seven-year-old girl was the victim of alleged physical abuse by a 30-year-old man, according to authorities.

The Laurel County Sherif f ‘s Office arrested Robert Smallwood, 30, off of Copley Road near London after investigations from two agencies.

Authorities said a female german shepherd was found behind the residence and was found to be in “deplorable condition” due to nearly six months of improper treatment.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

The dog was removed from the premises by animal control and Smallwood was charged with second-degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12.

He is currently being lodged at the Laurel County Detention Center.

FOX 56

