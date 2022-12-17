Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Albany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 87-64 victory against Albany on Tuesday morning in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Albany_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. Syracuse dominates...
CBS Sports
Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
After a two-game homestand, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be on the road. The Panthers and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The teams split their matchups last year, with 'Cuse winning the first 77-61 at home and Pitt taking the second 64-53.
Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
JUCO Linebacker Lonnie Rice Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail. Junior college linebacker Lonnie Rice committed to the Orange, he announced on Monday. Rice took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. He has three years of eligibility remaining. "It's been a long time coming," ...
Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Schedule Review
After a semester of preparation, the official schedule for the 2023 Men’s Lacrosse season has been released. After a 4-10 finish last year capped off with six straight losses, the Orange are looking to bounce back with a rejuvenated core and several new additions to the roster. The most recent ...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange land three commitments as Early Signing Day approaches
We are two days away from Early Signing Day and the Syracuse Orange just concluded a busy recruiting weekend. With the Orange making a last-minute push to round out the 2023 class, they did land a trio of commitments on Sunday. First Syracuse was able to flip the commitment of Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Virginia. Gordon had been committed to Old Dominion and he’s a 6’2 267 lb lineman who was unranked but was a second-team all-state player in Virginia.
Oluwademilade Omopariola Commits to Syracuse
Class of 2023 Gwynn Oak (MD) Woodlawn defensive lineman Oluwademilade Omopariola has committed to Syracuse following an official visit over the weekend, he announced on Twitter. He chose the Orange over an offer from Temple and FCS schools, and is listed at 6-4, 250 pounds. Maryland also ...
Junior College Center J'Onre Reed Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football recruiting is on a significant hot streak with National Signing Day right around the corner. Junior College center J'Onre Reed committed to the Orange after officially visiting, he announced on social media. Reed picked Syracuse over offers from Oregon, UNLV, Old Dominion, UAB, ...
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Talent of the week: Nataniel Taylor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re celebrating 10 years of the Extraordinary Program here at NewsChannel 9 with a special anniversary show airing tomorrow night, hosted by Carrie Lazarus. This week’s extraordinary talent is an exciting update on a 14-year-old dancer from Syracuse, who’s on track for a career...
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer large school team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer small school team. The team is chosen by syracuse.com with input from Section III coaches. Four finalists for MVP were chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. They are Nicholas Donnelly, Fayetteville-Manlius; Wyatt Dupell, Cicero-North Syracuse; Parker Gamble, East Syracuse Minoa; and Finn Wheeler, Christian Brothers Academy.
Section III team ranked No. 1 in first girls basketball state poll
The 2022-23 girls basketball is beginning to heat up and the New York State Sportswriters Association has released its first weekly ranking. Poland comes in at No. 1 in Class D after starting the season 4-0. They are followed at No. 2 by 6-0 West Canada Valley. Other Section III teams in the top 10 include Copenhagen (No. 10 in Class D) and General Brown (No. 3 in Class B).
Developer hopes to break ground soon on 6-story Genesee St. apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A developer planning yet another apartment complex in the lucrative housing market around Syracuse University has received a green light and hopes to break ground on the project in early 2023. The six-story development will preserve a Ward Wellington Ward home on East Genesee Street. Timberwolf Capital...
Last member of Syracuse drug trafficking ring sentenced to prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last member of the Syracuse drug trafficking ring that brought kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania to Syracuse, has been convicted and sentenced on Monday, December 19. The last of 14 defendants charged and convicted in this major heroin and fentanyl trafficking case, 22-year-old Yoan Rodriguez of Syracuse, […]
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
Syracuse plant to close, leaving 62 workers out of a job
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 62 people will lose their jobs after a welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March 2023. Specialty Welding and Fabricating of New York Inc. located on E Hiawatha Blvd, Syracuse will close on March 1, 2023, after they filed a notice under the New York’s Worker Adjustment […]
Look Back: 14 Restaurants & Businesses in CNY That Closed in 2022
The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022. Here are 14 locations that are no more. Boil Shack. After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New...
Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY
In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
Syracuse airport introduces new parking status tool
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The rollout of a new convenient tool to monitor the status of drive-up parking availability was announced on Monday, December 19 by the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority. Travelers will now have the ability to check available drive-up parking 24 hours a day to see the status of each parking lot at […]
