by Montgomery County Department of Police Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. Samar Hammad was last seen on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., at her residence on Fairland Rd. Hammad is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Samar Hammad is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301)279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special The post 13-year-old reported missing over weekend in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO