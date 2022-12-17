Read full article on original website
WJLA
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
WJLA
Llama drama! Watch as Fairfax County PD officers chase after stray llama
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A llama wandered into Fairfax County Animal Shelter's barn and officials are working to get her back to her rightful home. Tuesday morning, the animal shelter posted a photo of a llama that was rescued by Fairfax County Animal Protection Police after she was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
WJLA
Watch: Nationals mascots make a surprise appearance at Washington Ballet performance
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Nationals president mascots showed off their dancing skills Sunday at the Washington Ballet's Nutcracker performance. Teddy, George, Thomas and Abe were greeted by a big cheer when they made a surprise appearance on stage. The four former presidents were dressed for the occasion, decked out in pink tutus.
WJLA
Woodleigh Chase is coming to Fairfax! Sales center open now
Erickson Senior Living joins Good Morning Washington to talk about Woodleigh Chase, a continuing care retirement community coming to Fairfax, VA. Learn more at their sales center, or visit ericksonseniorliving.com/woodleigh-chase today!
WJLA
PHOTOS: NICU babies at Children's National Hospital in DC dress up for Christmas
WASHINGTON (7News) — With Christmas just days away, the Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. gifted the community with adorable photos of NICU babies dressed up for the holidays. To spread the joy, thanks to the March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program, hospital staff dressed up 10 precious...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because it’s a “Tiny House”, obviously
This rental is located at Calvert near Tunlaw. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,500 / 1br – 400ft2 – Tiny house with patio GLOVER PARK (Washington DC) Beautiful tiny house with patio for rent / Glover Park – Upper Georgetown. $2500/ month available on January. Furnished / utilities...
WJLA
Fairfax County internship program gives students chance at pharmacy career
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s not every day you see high school students filling up your medications at the pharmacy, but at the Giant pharmacy in Springfield, Va. – that is exactly who is behind the counter. “I have learned a lot more about medications than...
WUSA
Missing 10-year-old girl in Herndon, Virginia
This is Lillian Roberson. She was last seen just before 1 o'clock this afternoon leaving her home on Charles Street. If you think you've seen her please call police.
WJLA
Amazon, Washington Commanders Legends surprise Md. education center with $25,000
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Amazon, Washington Commanders Legends and a small business in the D.C. area teamed up Tuesday morning to surprise SKC Early Education Centers in Prince George's County with a generous donation. The daycare center received a $25,000 donation. Washington Legends Vernon Davis, Chris Baker,...
13-year-old reported missing over weekend in Silver Spring
by Montgomery County Department of Police Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. Samar Hammad was last seen on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., at her residence on Fairland Rd. Hammad is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Samar Hammad is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301)279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special The post 13-year-old reported missing over weekend in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
ourcommunitynow.com
Get Ready for Mind-Bending Illusions at DC's New Museum Exhibition, 'Museum of Illusions'
A new museum in downtown D.C. lets you explore a world of visual illusions. D.C. is rounding out the end of the year by opening a new museum. The Museum of Illusions opened its doors on December 13 at CityCenterDC. The museum is full of interactive exhibits that allow visitors to immerse themselves in mirrored rooms, light vortex, and sleight-of-hand illusions.
vivatysons.com
Holiday 2022 Local Real Estate Experts
Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
fox5dc.com
Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home
LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
16-year-old boy charged after incident at Tysons Corner Center
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old boy, who already had a felony conviction on his record, faces charges related to an incident that took place at the popular Tysons Corner Center on Sunday. The Fairfax County Police Department said that shortly before 8 p.m., an off-duty police officer with the […]
Daycare Director Without Car Following Virginia Wreck Sees Community Support
A Virginia community came together to help a popular daycare director in Fairfax County get back behind the wheel after being involved in a crash with a negligent driver.Gianna Grizmala, the director at the Northern Virginia Academy of Early Learning in Landsdown was the recent recipient of a new c…
The richest person in Potomac is giving away most of his billion dollar fortune
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
alxnow.com
Man busted buying $500 gift card with stolen credit card in Potomac Yard
A 34-year-old man tried to buy a $500 Apple gift card with a stolen credit card at the Best Buy in Potomac Yard last month, just minutes after another thief used the same stolen card for a $500 card purchase. The man, who has no fixed address, was arrested at...
'Call It Divine Intervention:' 'Mrs. Claus' Saves Woman From Fredericksburg Bridge (VIDEO)
Christmas came early for one lucky woman in Virginia who got an assist from a fast-thinking Fredericksburg police lieutenant who did not have time to change from a holiday outfit to her service uniform. Fredericksburg Sheriff's Office Lt. Tabatha Merrell was driving home from her starring role as Mrs. Claus...
fox5dc.com
Student stabbed during fight outside Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County: officials
ACCOKEEK, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during a fight at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County. The stabbing was reported around 8:45 a.m. as the students were getting off of the bus outside the school on Berry Road. Police say they believe one student stabbed another.
popville.com
“the folks that stole and crashed this vehicle assaulted a family in broad daylight in Bloomingdale before they crashed the car”, Incredibly upsetting report from the victim.
Thanks to all who messaged me about this dangerous driving post yesterday – the victim reached out and shares the incredibly upsetting story:. “These criminals attacked me and my family yesterday in Bloomingdale. They beat us up (while I was holding my 2 year old daughter). Busted my lip and choked me and punched my husband in the jaw. My other daughter was in the stroller unharmed. A neighbor heard us screaming and saved us! They went on to hold another woman at gunpoint shortly after, and then crashed the car.
