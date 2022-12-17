ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristow, VA

WJLA

Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Llama drama! Watch as Fairfax County PD officers chase after stray llama

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A llama wandered into Fairfax County Animal Shelter's barn and officials are working to get her back to her rightful home. Tuesday morning, the animal shelter posted a photo of a llama that was rescued by Fairfax County Animal Protection Police after she was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing over weekend in Silver Spring

by Montgomery County Department of Police Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring.  Samar Hammad was last seen on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., at her residence on Fairland Rd.  Hammad is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.   Police and family are concerned for her welfare.  Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Samar Hammad is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301)279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special The post 13-year-old reported missing over weekend in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
ourcommunitynow.com

Get Ready for Mind-Bending Illusions at DC's New Museum Exhibition, 'Museum of Illusions'

A new museum in downtown D.C. lets you explore a world of visual illusions. D.C. is rounding out the end of the year by opening a new museum. The Museum of Illusions opened its doors on December 13 at CityCenterDC. The museum is full of interactive exhibits that allow visitors to immerse themselves in mirrored rooms, light vortex, and sleight-of-hand illusions.
WASHINGTON, DC
vivatysons.com

Holiday 2022 Local Real Estate Experts

Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Massive fire engulfs Fairfax County home

LORTON, Va. - A massive fire engulfed a home in Fairfax County early Tuesday sending smoke and flames shooting out of all sides of the structure. The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 11300 block of River Road in the Lorton area. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
popville.com

“the folks that stole and crashed this vehicle assaulted a family in broad daylight in Bloomingdale before they crashed the car”, Incredibly upsetting report from the victim.

Thanks to all who messaged me about this dangerous driving post yesterday – the victim reached out and shares the incredibly upsetting story:. “These criminals attacked me and my family yesterday in Bloomingdale. They beat us up (while I was holding my 2 year old daughter). Busted my lip and choked me and punched my husband in the jaw. My other daughter was in the stroller unharmed. A neighbor heard us screaming and saved us! They went on to hold another woman at gunpoint shortly after, and then crashed the car.
WASHINGTON, DC

