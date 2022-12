Five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor has flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama he announced on Tuesday. The 6-foot-7, 330-pounder is the No. 14 player in the country and is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. Proctor becomes the third five-star prospect and the fifth offensive...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO