Scarlet Nation
Florida State lands Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones
Another day, another offensive lineman Florida State has added to its roster through the transfer portal. Auburn offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones announced his commitment to the Seminoles Tuesday afternoon, making him the third transfer offensive lineman to commit to FSU in the last three days. Jones, a 6-foot-4, 340-pound...
Scarlet Nation
Decisions wait, Focus on Cheez-It Bowl
After three weeks of silence, it was back to hearing from Oklahoma players as they get ready to play No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl in less than two weeks. And there are two lines of thought as the Sooners get ready to play the Seminoles, who have won their last five games. What are some established veterans going to do? And what about the opportunities that are there for the young guys?
Scarlet Nation
Transfer OL Jeremiah Byers commits to FSU
Florida State continues to do work n the transfer portal, landing offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers on Monday night. Byers started 12 games and was an all-Conference USA pick in 2022 at UTEP. He entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago and was one of the most coveted offensive linemen.
Scarlet Nation
Watch: Football building architect, contractor discuss project
Populous Architect Denver Finlinson and Childers President Van Champion discuss the scope of the Florida State football building project. Groundbreaking took place on Saturday with a ceremony at the FSU practice field. The project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2024.
Scarlet Nation
FSU players help local boys, girls enjoy holiday shopping spree, youth camp
Christmas came a few days early for 50 boys and girls on Monday. Big Man Big Heart and Rising Spear helped to organize a shopping spree, starting with $100 gift cards at Wall-Mart. A large group of Florida State players, walked kids from the Boys & Girls club through the store as they picked out toys, Nerf guns, stuffed animals, board games, food and candy.
