After three weeks of silence, it was back to hearing from Oklahoma players as they get ready to play No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl in less than two weeks. And there are two lines of thought as the Sooners get ready to play the Seminoles, who have won their last five games. What are some established veterans going to do? And what about the opportunities that are there for the young guys?

NORMAN, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO