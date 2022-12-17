ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols lose talented player to NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols lost a talented young defender to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to multiple reports. Jordan Phillips, a true freshman in 2022, is looking for a new home after entering the portal on Monday. Phillips, a former three-star recruit from Ocoee, FL who signed with UT...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Lipscomb Bisons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With a pair of wins now in tow following a winless start, the Louisville men's basketball program will cap off their three-game home stand with a matchup against Lipscomb. The Cardinals still have work to be done, but it seems that they are starting to trend in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

UK players with the most to prove at the Music City Bowl

Opting out of bowl games have not been the norm for Mark Stoops’ Kentucky Football program. While seemingly everywhere else projected NFL Draft picks have chosen not to play in bowl games that are not part of the College Football Playoff, the Wildcats with pro aspirations over the years, such as Josh Allen, Benny Snell, Lynn Bowden and Wan'Dale Robinson, have all opted to play in bowl games and all helped lead UK to victory.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Sports Connection, 12-18-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Join in on all the high school hoops action as Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down SOKY matchups. They are joined by Lady Raiders basketball head coach Jenny Neville and Lady Panthers basketball head coach Orlando Hayden.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green Fire Dept. installs baby box at station

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is now the site of the 132nd Baby Box in the nation. The Baby Box will be available 24/7 to serve women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant after the blessing. The Bowling Green Baby...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Chewy donates 25 pallets of pet supplies to the Bowling Green community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two and a half weeks ago, the Bowling Green community received a rather large donation of pet supplies from Chewy for free. Along with the Humane Society of the United States, they were able to donate 25 pallets of durable pet supplies, which would soon be distributed throughout the community.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green experts talk preparing cars for winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As temperatures continue to drop, experts warn that failing to properly prepare your vehicle for freezing temperatures can have negative consequences. Routine maintenance, like changing your oil, filling antifreeze, and replacing wiper blades are important steps. However, experts say that the most important thing is...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt community, family members remember senior Jay Patel

Undergraduate student Jay Patel passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was 23 years old. Patel is survived by his mother Rekha Patel and his father Hasmukh Patel who reside in Hendersonville, TN. “He lived by three things in his life....
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
whopam.com

One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman

A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Mild into Thursday, then DRASTIC changes!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Things will be quiet weather wise through Wednesday, which just so happens to be the first day of calendar winter. Then on Thursday, rain showers develop ahead of a very sharp arctic cold front. This front sweeps through Thursday night with a SHARP drop in temperature in its wake. Rain will quickly switch to snow Thursday night from west to east. At this time, we’re expecting 1-2″ of snow to accumulate across most of South-Central KY, with slightly higher amounts possible to the north. Any snow combined with freezing moisture on roads will create travel concerns late Thursday night into Friday morning. In addition, winds will pick up from the west, gusting at times 40-50 mph Thursday night into Friday! With temps tumbling to near 0 Friday morning, this will create DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills in the -10 to -25 range!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

MAJOR CHANGES coming late week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was cold but quiet for us. We’ll be a bit warmer into mid-week before an arctic front delivers a round of rain and snow to the region before BITTER COLD sets in!. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies with temps close to normal...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wave 3

Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident in Hardin County over the weekend. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said officers responded to the Cecilia area on Sunday. Ward said the Hardin Co. coroner opened a death investigation and called what happened “very tragic.”
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

BGFD talks heater safety during winter weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we buckle down for this weekend’s frosty temperatures, many will be looking to plug in those extra heaters. WBKO spoke with the Bowling Green Fire Department, to talk about heater safety. BGFD Public Information Officer Katie McKee advises ensuring all smoke alarms in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash

A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

