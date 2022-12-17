BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Things will be quiet weather wise through Wednesday, which just so happens to be the first day of calendar winter. Then on Thursday, rain showers develop ahead of a very sharp arctic cold front. This front sweeps through Thursday night with a SHARP drop in temperature in its wake. Rain will quickly switch to snow Thursday night from west to east. At this time, we’re expecting 1-2″ of snow to accumulate across most of South-Central KY, with slightly higher amounts possible to the north. Any snow combined with freezing moisture on roads will create travel concerns late Thursday night into Friday morning. In addition, winds will pick up from the west, gusting at times 40-50 mph Thursday night into Friday! With temps tumbling to near 0 Friday morning, this will create DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills in the -10 to -25 range!

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO