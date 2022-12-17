Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
mainstreetmaury.com
Former Central standout enters portal, comes out at Western Kentucky
Red is a good Christmas color. Nonte Davis will be seeing plenty of it for the next few months, though, as the former Columbia Central football standout is set to play his final collegiate season at Western Kentucky after spending the past five years at UT-Martin.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols lose talented player to NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols lost a talented young defender to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to multiple reports. Jordan Phillips, a true freshman in 2022, is looking for a new home after entering the portal on Monday. Phillips, a former three-star recruit from Ocoee, FL who signed with UT...
Centre Daily
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Lipscomb Bisons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With a pair of wins now in tow following a winless start, the Louisville men's basketball program will cap off their three-game home stand with a matchup against Lipscomb. The Cardinals still have work to be done, but it seems that they are starting to trend in...
UK players with the most to prove at the Music City Bowl
Opting out of bowl games have not been the norm for Mark Stoops’ Kentucky Football program. While seemingly everywhere else projected NFL Draft picks have chosen not to play in bowl games that are not part of the College Football Playoff, the Wildcats with pro aspirations over the years, such as Josh Allen, Benny Snell, Lynn Bowden and Wan'Dale Robinson, have all opted to play in bowl games and all helped lead UK to victory.
WBKO
Sports Connection, 12-18-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Join in on all the high school hoops action as Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down SOKY matchups. They are joined by Lady Raiders basketball head coach Jenny Neville and Lady Panthers basketball head coach Orlando Hayden.
clarksvillenow.com
Kenwood High volleyball coach, teacher faces down cancer through rare clinical trial
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While Kenwood High School was on spring break this year, teacher and volleyball coach Lynda Courtney worked out, just like she always does. After one workout, she felt pain in her abdomen. “The pain was too excruciating to deal with, so I had one...
wnky.com
New graduate on the block: local 74-year-old CEO finally gets his college diploma
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“First off I’m going to meet all the other graduates. I’m three times the age of everybody in that room and they’re like what are you doing here and I’m like I’m graduating!” said Layne. In the 1960s, he moved to...
WBKO
Bowling Green Fire Dept. installs baby box at station
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department is now the site of the 132nd Baby Box in the nation. The Baby Box will be available 24/7 to serve women in crisis who need to anonymously and safely surrender their infant after the blessing. The Bowling Green Baby...
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Sen.-elect Matt Deneen turns seat Republican, prepares for first session in January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In Elizabethtown, State Sen.-elect Matt Deneen turned District 10's seat Republican. District 10 mostly represents Hardin County and a small portion of Jefferson County, a seat previously held by Democrat Dennis Parrett who decided to retire from the legislature. Deneen spent his career in education and...
WBKO
Chewy donates 25 pallets of pet supplies to the Bowling Green community
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two and a half weeks ago, the Bowling Green community received a rather large donation of pet supplies from Chewy for free. Along with the Humane Society of the United States, they were able to donate 25 pallets of durable pet supplies, which would soon be distributed throughout the community.
WBKO
Bowling Green experts talk preparing cars for winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As temperatures continue to drop, experts warn that failing to properly prepare your vehicle for freezing temperatures can have negative consequences. Routine maintenance, like changing your oil, filling antifreeze, and replacing wiper blades are important steps. However, experts say that the most important thing is...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt community, family members remember senior Jay Patel
Undergraduate student Jay Patel passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, after battling cancer for a year and a half. He was 23 years old. Patel is survived by his mother Rekha Patel and his father Hasmukh Patel who reside in Hendersonville, TN. “He lived by three things in his life....
whopam.com
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
WBKO
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
WBKO
Mild into Thursday, then DRASTIC changes!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Things will be quiet weather wise through Wednesday, which just so happens to be the first day of calendar winter. Then on Thursday, rain showers develop ahead of a very sharp arctic cold front. This front sweeps through Thursday night with a SHARP drop in temperature in its wake. Rain will quickly switch to snow Thursday night from west to east. At this time, we’re expecting 1-2″ of snow to accumulate across most of South-Central KY, with slightly higher amounts possible to the north. Any snow combined with freezing moisture on roads will create travel concerns late Thursday night into Friday morning. In addition, winds will pick up from the west, gusting at times 40-50 mph Thursday night into Friday! With temps tumbling to near 0 Friday morning, this will create DANGEROUSLY COLD wind chills in the -10 to -25 range!
WBKO
MAJOR CHANGES coming late week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was cold but quiet for us. We’ll be a bit warmer into mid-week before an arctic front delivers a round of rain and snow to the region before BITTER COLD sets in!. Expect fair to partly cloudy skies with temps close to normal...
Wave 3
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident in Hardin County over the weekend. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said officers responded to the Cecilia area on Sunday. Ward said the Hardin Co. coroner opened a death investigation and called what happened “very tragic.”
WBKO
BGFD talks heater safety during winter weather
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we buckle down for this weekend’s frosty temperatures, many will be looking to plug in those extra heaters. WBKO spoke with the Bowling Green Fire Department, to talk about heater safety. BGFD Public Information Officer Katie McKee advises ensuring all smoke alarms in...
WBKO
House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
whvoradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
