Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
KPVI Newschannel 6
University of Missouri Board outsources global firm to assess Mizzou athletics
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Amidst the ever-changing world of college athletics, the University of Missouri has struck a deal with a global consulting firm to identify areas that Mizzou can "further invest in athletics excellence," according to a news release from the UM System Board of Curators. Huron is a global...
Comments / 0