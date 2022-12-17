UGA peanut breeders have spent decades developing next best peanut variety for Georgia’s farmers

Read full article on original website
Oconee County 4-Her wins national poultry judging contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lexi Pritchard, a 12th-grade 4-Her from Oconee County, won the individual first-place award at the National Poultry Judging Contest held here recently as part of the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference. Pritchard scored 1,350 points out of a possible 1,500 and received top honors as...
Farm Credit podcast promotes southwest Georgia
BAINBRIDGE — Southwest Georgia Farm Credit, a cooperative agricultural lending institution, has announced the launch of its new podcast. “Here We Grow,” is a grassroots podcast focused on education and inspiring growth down on the farm, at home, and in rural communities. “We hope to take our...
Warnock helps secure $200 million to promote state small businesses
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., announced Tuesday he secured nearly $200 million in federal funds to increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurship for small businesses in Georgia. The investments come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was created by the American...
Florida finishing 2022 with record $22 billion surplus
(The Center Square) – The state of Florida is reporting a $21.8 billion surplus in 2022, the highest in state history. The state also decreased its debt by $1.3 billion this year, according to a newly published State Debt Report from the State of Florida Division of Bond Finance.
Louisiana receives Corps approval for Mid-Barataria sediment diversion project
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved permits this week for the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion Project, capping off a six year environmental review process. Construction of the project, which will divert sediment into the Barataria Basin impacted by the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, could...
MD Farm Bureau discusses policy priorities, presents awards
CAMBRIDGE — The 107th Maryland Farm Bureau Annual Convention and Meeting of Delegates convened recently at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina in Cambridge. The Maryland farming community gathered to hear from prominent guests and to set the organization’s grassroots policy agenda for the year.
Dominion Energy Offering Additional Incentives for Eligible South Carolina Businesses to Reduce Energy Costs
CAYCE– Thanks to a limited-time offer from Dominion Energy, eligible business customers may qualify for even more savings toward energy-efficiency projects with Dominion Energy’s EnergyWise for Your Business program. The EnergyWise for Your Business program offers financial incentives and technical assistance for eligible, non-residential electric customers, to replace...
Carhartt to expand in Dearborn with nearly $1M of taxpayer help
(The Center Square) – Michigan-based outdoor and recreation clothier Carhartt was granted $937,500 of taxpayer money to expand its facilities in Dearborn. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Economic Development Corp. investment will create 125 new jobs and spark a $4.67 million capital investment. The company recognized $600 million...
North Dakota's lieutenant governor resigns, Burgum appoints staff leader
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed his chief operating officer Tammy Miller as lieutenant governor following Tuesday's resignation of Brent Sandford. Sanford was "very open this fall" that he wasn't sure if he was going to make it to the end of his term, the governor...
North Carolina officials say lawmakers didn't include mandated education funding
(The Center Square) — State officials believe about $677.8 million in court-ordered education spending was not included in recent state budgets, a calculation at the center of the long-running Leandro school funding lawsuit. Anca Elena Grozav, chief deputy director with the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management,...
Virginia commission objects to proposed transgender student policies
(The Center Square) – A commission of Virginia state lawmakers voted Monday to file an objection to the Virginia Department of Education’s proposed 2022 model policy for schools, which outlines new rules for how schools handle a student's gender identity that have been labeled anti-trans by opponents. In...
All 55 West Virginia counties under state of preparedness ahead of storm
(The Center Square) – In anticipation of a winter storm system expected to hit West Virginia this week, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of preparedness for all 55 counties Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia, is forecasting a “large and intense” winter storm system will...
'Basketball' is theme of 2023 Indiana State Fair
Indiana’s annual festival commemorating all things agriculture next year will honor a sport played worldwide that indisputably was “grown” in the Hoosier State. Standing at center court behind the Governor’s Residence in Indianapolis, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday that “basketball” will be the theme of the 2023 Indiana State Fair, presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment.
New York State Police appoint Lightcap as commander of Troop D
Major Vincent T. Lightcap was appointed the 32nd troop commander of Troop D of the New York State Police, the agency announced Monday. Lightcap’s appointment to Troop D commander was effective Dec. 8, state police said. He replaces Major Michael S. TenEyck, who was promoted to staff inspector in professional standards bureau in the central regional office.
Judge to determine what happens next with Illinois' SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The state's controversial SAFE-T Act is set to end cash bail for many crimes in Illinois Jan. 1. Tuesday, a Kankakee County judge heard arguments in a lawsuit challenging the measure. The case was a combined lawsuit involving over 60 state's attorneys from around Illinois....
Civil disobedience? Enforcement of proposed Illinois gun ban questioned
(The Center Square) – The final hearing of Illinois’ proposed gun and magazine ban for the year is in the books, but more hearings are expected in the new year. Tuesday’s hearing featured groups advocating for the proposed ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines over 10 rounds. Various members of the law enforcement community also advocated for the bill’s passage.
Highway Patrol spreads cheer to families impacted by highway crashes
BLYTHEWOOD -- Christmas came a little early for seven South Carolina families who have experienced tragedy within the past year, as part of the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s 2022 Christmas Initiative. “These families have been through so much. Each of them have lost a loved one in a motor...
Red Cross seeks volunteers with resolve
ATLANTA — As 2022 winds down and people begin to think about New Year’s resolutions, the American Red Cross of Georgia asks that individuals consider making a meaningful choice by becoming a Red Cross volunteer. Locally, over 3,400 people volunteer with the Red Cross in Georgia. These local...
Indiana Borough calls it a year, calls off Tuesday work session
Indiana Borough Council canceled the monthly agenda work session that would have been held Tuesday night, as well as all committee meetings this month except for Monday night’s Community Development Committee meeting. Council’s next meeting will be the monthly voting session scheculed Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. in council...
Area schools hopeful for increased funding from Legislature
As the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene for its 2023 session with a massive budget surplus and one party in control of the agenda, local schools are hopeful they could potentially get a major budget boost. School officials say state funding has not kept pace with inflation and unfunded mandates...
