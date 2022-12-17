ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston introduces Light the Way Mobile Giving Machine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday introduced a new way for people to give charitable donations during the holiday season. The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, allows donors to make credit card contributions directly from the machine. The machines are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Toys for Tots to hold one-day registration event on Dec. 21

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you still need assistance with toys this Christmas season, the U.S. Marines will hold a one-day registration event in North Charleston. A previous single-day registration event was canceled due to limited donations – but after receiving many new toys from the community the U.S. Marines are able to move […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need

The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
BEAUFORT, SC
City of Charleston gives $25,000 to the Town of James Island for seeking draining improvements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will award up to $25,000 to the Town of James Island to identify what areas should seek draining improvements. The City of Charleston committee on public works and utilities approved a memorandum of agreement with the Town of James Island to work collaboratively on a drainage study of the Camp Road Drainage Basin to develop drainage improvement project concepts.
CHARLESTON, SC
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Warming shelter to open Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston County 911 to host open interviews for telecommunicators

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center is looking for fill openings for telecommunicators in January. The dispatch center will have open interviews for 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator I openings. Candidates can apply for jobs on-site. Interviews will take place on the following dates at Charleston County Public Services: The […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Toys for Tots Charleston met to collect donations Saturday in Nexton

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots of Charleston collected toys for local children in need on Saturday in Nexton Square. According to Toys for Tots of Charleston, the organization was 40,000 toys behind with 700 hundred applications left to fill. Organizers say they have a critical need for...
CHARLESTON, SC
When do warming shelters open in the Charleston area?

CHARLESTON, SC
MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care

CHARLESTON, SC
Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD

CHARLESTON, SC
Fire damages Daniel Island condos

CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
CHARLESTON, SC
Fairy House Festival schedule for January in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host its annual Fairy House Festival in January at Palmetto Islands County Parks. Children are invited to a garden fairy extravaganza to create fairy homes and crafts. Tiny homes from the fairies of the Palmetto Island County Park will be...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

