Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
Charleston introduces Light the Way Mobile Giving Machine
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday introduced a new way for people to give charitable donations during the holiday season. The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, allows donors to make credit card contributions directly from the machine. The machines are […]
Toys for Tots to hold one-day registration event on Dec. 21
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you still need assistance with toys this Christmas season, the U.S. Marines will hold a one-day registration event in North Charleston. A previous single-day registration event was canceled due to limited donations – but after receiving many new toys from the community the U.S. Marines are able to move […]
live5news.com
Lowcountry animal shelters at capacity, asking for fosters over the holidays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Animal shelters across the Lowcountry are encouraging people to foster ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays to give animals in need a warm home. The Berkeley County Animal Center and Dorchester Paws say they are at capacity. To help alleviate the cost of...
blufftonsun.com
Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need
The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
live5news.com
City of Charleston gives $25,000 to the Town of James Island for seeking draining improvements
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will award up to $25,000 to the Town of James Island to identify what areas should seek draining improvements. The City of Charleston committee on public works and utilities approved a memorandum of agreement with the Town of James Island to work collaboratively on a drainage study of the Camp Road Drainage Basin to develop drainage improvement project concepts.
live5news.com
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
Small replicas of Charleston-area landmarks on display at Cypress Gardens
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Some of the Lowcountry’s most iconic attractions are on display – in smaller form – at Cypress Gardens in Berkeley County. The replicas can be found in the Butterfly House at the park in Moncks Corner. A volunteer there helped to build the small versions of the famous sites. “My […]
live5news.com
Charleston looking to turn former radio station site into public park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston could soon be spending millions to turn the site of a former radio station in West Ashley into a public park with waterfront access. It’s been a while since WPAL signed off from a two-acre site along Wappoo Road near Savannah Highway...
live5news.com
Warming shelter to open Monday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
Former radio station property to become new waterfront park
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new park will soon be constructed at the site of a former Charleston-area radio station. Waterfront land along Wappoo Road that once housed radio station WPAL was purchased by the City of Charleston in 2015 for the purpose of becoming a public park. The city has been in discussion with […]
live5news.com
Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
Charleston County 911 to host open interviews for telecommunicators
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center is looking for fill openings for telecommunicators in January. The dispatch center will have open interviews for 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator I openings. Candidates can apply for jobs on-site. Interviews will take place on the following dates at Charleston County Public Services: The […]
counton2.com
Toys for Tots Charleston met to collect donations Saturday in Nexton
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots of Charleston collected toys for local children in need on Saturday in Nexton Square. According to Toys for Tots of Charleston, the organization was 40,000 toys behind with 700 hundred applications left to fill. Organizers say they have a critical need for...
counton2.com
When do warming shelters open in the Charleston area?
When do warming shelters open in the Charleston area?. When do warming shelters open in the Charleston area?. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged …. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD. Sullivan’s Island PD hosts Toys for Tots bike drive. Charleston introduces Mobile Giving Machines. John’s Island...
counton2.com
MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care
MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal …. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged …. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD. Sullivan’s Island PD hosts Toys for Tots bike drive. Charleston introduces Mobile Giving Machines. John’s Island clinic provides free medical care to...
counton2.com
Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD
Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged …. Operation Un-Pleasant: Alleged child predators charged by MPPD. Judge orders state release more evidence in Murdaugh …. IAAM Board Chairman addresses delayed opening. IAAM Board Chairman addresses delayed opening. 2 The Point 12/18/2022. Sullivan’s Island...
counton2.com
Fire damages Daniel Island condos
International African American Museum to delay opening. International African American Museum to delay opening. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal …. MUSC ends pediatric/adolescent transgender hormonal care. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. SC grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh for tax evasion. CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party,...
live5news.com
Charleston City Council to discuss proposed upzoning on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A public hearing for the proposed upzoning of a property on Johns Island is being held on Tuesday by the city of Charleston. The change would increase the property’s capacity to allow for a proposed townhouse apartment complex, allowing the property to permit 160 multifamily units, rather than the 128 single-family units. The change would also add conservation zones to protect wetland areas.
Woman assaulted with golf club at downtown homeless center, report shows
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating after a woman was reportedly assaulted at a downtown homeless shelter. Police responded to 529 Meeting Street, which is the Navigation Center, around 6:17 p.m. after a woman said she was beaten with a golf club by another homeless individual, according to a report. […]
counton2.com
Fairy House Festival schedule for January in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host its annual Fairy House Festival in January at Palmetto Islands County Parks. Children are invited to a garden fairy extravaganza to create fairy homes and crafts. Tiny homes from the fairies of the Palmetto Island County Park will be...
Comments / 0