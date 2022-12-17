Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
krcgtv.com
Mental health counselors use spirituality for addiction recovery during the holidays
BOONVILLE — Mid-Missouri mental health counselors said Tuesday people suffering from substance and alcohol abuse often used spirituality in addiction recovery during the holiday season. Lead Intensive Outpatient Counselor at Valley Hope of Boonville Charlsi Lewis helps people overcome their addictions through outpatient care. Lewis said for some people, spiritual recovery involved practicing their religion. For others, spirituality might mean a connection with nature or a path of personal growth.
iowapublicradio.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
krcgtv.com
Salvation Army to host ring-off Tuesday to help reach donation goal by Christmas
JEFFERSON CITY — The Salvation Army Jefferson City is hosting its holiday ring-off today from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and hopes that donations will bring it closer to its $350,000 goal. According to Justin Windell, a Major, Pastor, and Corps Officer at the Salvation Army, the Kettles fundraiser is the...
Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims
Saturday night, a vigil was held for the two children who died in a Columbia Square Apartment fire. A close family friend confirmed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire early Wednesday morning. The vigil honoring the girls started at 6 p.m. and took place at the Columbia Square Apartments. The The post Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
krcgtv.com
Former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor's license suspended
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the law license of former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Morley Swingle for violating three sections of the professional code of conduct for lawyers. According to the Supreme Court, Swingle, who served as assistant prosecutor from 2020 until his resignation...
krcgtv.com
Officials advise homeless, pet and livestock owners about snowstorm expected Thursday
COLUMBIA — In preparation for the snowstorm expected to hit Thursday morning, local cities are starting to issue safety advisories for the most vulnerable as it approaches. This storm has the potential to be very dangerous and even deadly with extreme winds. Homeless populations and animals could be part of the most displaced. The most consistent advice that officials give is to prepare for any inconveniences.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”
Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville’s Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter. Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.
kjluradio.com
Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm
So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
krcgtv.com
Lincoln women top Stephens
JEFFERSON CITY — The Lincoln women's basketball team turned a big second half into a big win. Tied 27-27 at halftime, LU outscored Stephens 40-20 over the final two quarters to post a 67-47 win at Jason Gym. Miriam Bazylewicz led the Blue Tigers with 14 points. Allison Moore...
Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction
A Boone County judge rejected Monday a request to let a Columbia doctor go free on bond as he awaits trial for rape. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
City of Columbia prepares for winter storm, releases list of warming shelters
COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia said in a release it was closely watching the weather and waiting for developments on this weeks winter storm that is expected to hit mid-Missouri on Thursday. The city said the publics work department is preparing snowplows and equipment, while working with state...
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is warning residents to be ready for power outages and water main breaks when a winter storm rolls in this week. The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking cold temperatures and a possible snow storm this week. The Public Works department is prepping snowplows, materials and equipment; monitoring The post Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Holts Summit woman, baby injured in crash
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Holts Summit woman and a baby were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident just outside Westphalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer of Holts Summit was driving south on U.S. Highway 63, just north of Route 133 around 5:30 Monday evening. Her...
KRMS Radio
Book & Release System Not Working Well In Camden County
So how’s that “book and release” system working in Camden County?. Apparently not very well according to the sheriff’s office which reports 26 inmates are in custody on at least one failure to appear. Of those 26, they allegedly skipped out on court to answer to...
kjluradio.com
Police chase that spans two mid-Missouri counties ends about ten miles south of Hermann
One man is taken into custody following a multi-county police chase that ends in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted late Monday morning that an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy was entering their county as part of a high-speed pursuit on Highway 50. Gasconade...
krcgtv.com
Questions loom in J. Pfenny's bar shooting case
JEFFERSON CITY — It's been nearly a month since the last time J. Pfenny's, a bar in downtown Jefferson City, opened its doors after a deadly shooting, and there's been no word about when they plan to open back up. KRCG 13 attempted to reach the owners of J....
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies
The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
