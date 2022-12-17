ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Mental health counselors use spirituality for addiction recovery during the holidays

BOONVILLE — Mid-Missouri mental health counselors said Tuesday people suffering from substance and alcohol abuse often used spirituality in addiction recovery during the holiday season. Lead Intensive Outpatient Counselor at Valley Hope of Boonville Charlsi Lewis helps people overcome their addictions through outpatient care. Lewis said for some people, spiritual recovery involved practicing their religion. For others, spirituality might mean a connection with nature or a path of personal growth.
BOONVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims

Saturday night, a vigil was held for the two children who died in a Columbia Square Apartment fire. A close family friend confirmed 4-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire early Wednesday morning. The vigil honoring the girls started at 6 p.m. and took place at the Columbia Square Apartments. The The post Vigil to be held for Columbia Square fire victims appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor's license suspended

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the law license of former Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Morley Swingle for violating three sections of the professional code of conduct for lawyers. According to the Supreme Court, Swingle, who served as assistant prosecutor from 2020 until his resignation...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Officials advise homeless, pet and livestock owners about snowstorm expected Thursday

COLUMBIA — In preparation for the snowstorm expected to hit Thursday morning, local cities are starting to issue safety advisories for the most vulnerable as it approaches. This storm has the potential to be very dangerous and even deadly with extreme winds. Homeless populations and animals could be part of the most displaced. The most consistent advice that officials give is to prepare for any inconveniences.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
FULTON, MO
939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri lawmaker: Boonville’s Gygr-Gas has left “everybody out in the cold”

Missouri’s governor has signed an executive order aimed at helping several thousand customers of Boonville’s Gygr-Gas get propane in their tanks for the winter. Governor Mike Parson is blasting the company, which is liquidating and is not answering calls from its customers. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed) tells 939 the Eagle that Gygr has ceased all operations.
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Cancellations are beginning ahead of winter storm

So far at least one mid-Missouri school has cancelled classes for Thursday, ahead of the predicted winter storm. Southern Boone School District announced Monday that due to the anticipated snow and weather conditions in the forecast, all classes will not be in session on Thursday, December 22. The district says the day will be treated as a traditional snow day with no distance learning.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Lincoln women top Stephens

JEFFERSON CITY — The Lincoln women's basketball team turned a big second half into a big win. Tied 27-27 at halftime, LU outscored Stephens 40-20 over the final two quarters to post a 67-47 win at Jason Gym. Miriam Bazylewicz led the Blue Tigers with 14 points. Allison Moore...
LINCOLN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia is warning residents to be ready for power outages and water main breaks when a winter storm rolls in this week. The ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking cold temperatures and a possible snow storm this week. The Public Works department is prepping snowplows, materials and equipment; monitoring The post Columbia warns residents to be ready for winter storm; Parson signs executive order appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Holts Summit woman, baby injured in crash

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Holts Summit woman and a baby were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident just outside Westphalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Taylor Schaffer of Holts Summit was driving south on U.S. Highway 63, just north of Route 133 around 5:30 Monday evening. Her...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
KRMS Radio

Book & Release System Not Working Well In Camden County

So how’s that “book and release” system working in Camden County?. Apparently not very well according to the sheriff’s office which reports 26 inmates are in custody on at least one failure to appear. Of those 26, they allegedly skipped out on court to answer to...
krcgtv.com

Questions loom in J. Pfenny's bar shooting case

JEFFERSON CITY — It's been nearly a month since the last time J. Pfenny's, a bar in downtown Jefferson City, opened its doors after a deadly shooting, and there's been no word about when they plan to open back up. KRCG 13 attempted to reach the owners of J....
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner serving life sentence dies

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced a prisoner died on Sunday. Jay Rothe, 75, was pronounced dead at Capital Regional Medical Center. Rothe was serving a life sentence at Jefferson City Correctional Center. He pleaded guilty in 2013 to the second-degree murder of Linda Riley in Springfield. Riley's friends reported...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy